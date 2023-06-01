​After losing the first leg 2-1 at the BMG Arena, the Swifts needed to make home comfort count and they bossed large spells of the first half, which was rewarded with Ethan McGee's fine finish.

With the game in the balance, Dungannon would find a decisive fifth goal over two legs as Michael O'Connor came off the bench to net from close range with 20 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annagh would enjoy a late rally but couldn't find a goal as the Swifts ran out 3-2 victors on aggregate.

Michael O'Connor scores in Dungannon Swifts' Premiership play-off victory over Annagh United

Dean Shiels' side had a big chance after just six minutes. A clever pass by Ryan Mayse sent Joe Moore through on goal and the attacker burst into the box but his near-post effort was clawed around the post by Joel Little.

However, Dungannon would make it 2-2 on aggregate as they took the lead on 13 minutes. A fine move involving Ryan Donnelly and Marc Welsh released the onrushing McGee, who made no mistake from 18 yards.

The hosts should have gone further ahead on 26 minutes as a long ball was misjudged by Paul Finnegan and this allowed Mayse to go through on goal but he would drag his effort wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A weak clearance by the Annagh defence was then seized upon by Mayse but his instinctive shot rippled the side-netting.

Annagh did test Declan Dunne on 44 minutes as Jordan Campbell's header was held by the goalkeeper off Nathan Kerr's delivery.

The first chance of the second half arrived as Dean Curry and Moore combined on the left-hand side and the former's cross would land at the feet of Mayse, who blazed over.

On the hour mark, a defence-splitting pass by Stephen Murray sent Craig Taylor through on goal. The winger - who netted a spectacular goal in the first leg - was tackled, with the ball landing at the feet of Gerard Storey, who saw a rasping effort go over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Swifts would go 2-0 in front on 69 minutes as a long ball by Mayse sent substitute O'Connor through on goal. A great advantage was played by referee Evan Boyce after a foul in the build-up, with the striker coolly converting.

Throw-ins by Taylor would prove to be an attacking outlet for Annagh and another long throw into the area was flicked on by Campbell with his looping header tipped over the bar by Dunne, with Taylor's rasping drive minutes later also being turned away for a corner by the stopper.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Mayse, Curry, McGinty, Walsh (Cushnie, 69), Ruddy, McGee (O'Kane, 85), Moore (Smith, 59), Lynch (O'Connor, 59), Bruna, Donnelly (Scott, 85).

Subs (not used): Nelson, Galvin.

ANNAGH UNITED: Little, Kerr, Campbell, Finnegan, Duffin (McDonald, 74), Storey, Murray, Taylor, McGuinness, McGinley, Moffatt (Harpur, 84).

Subs (not used): Burns, Martins, Topley, Shortt, Egas.