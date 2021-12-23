Mick McDermott joy at derby green light but clear over future lockdown choice

Yesterday the Northern Ireland Executive opted not to impose any new Covid-19 restrictions on local sport despite rising case numbers.

That means full crowds can attend all Northern Ireland sporting events, including next Monday’s round of fixtures in the Danske Bank Premiership, until another review is held on December 30.

A bumper crowd of just under 10,000 is expected at Windsor Park for the eagerly-anticipated ‘Big Two’ clash.

Glentoran celebrate Wednesday's win over Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

McDermott, whose side moved level on points at the top of the league following their 2-0 win over Coleraine last night, also urged caution and backed a two-week firebreak if restrictions have to be reintroduced.

“It’s good to see the Executive let Monday’s games go as planned,” he said. “Obviously we’re happy that our game will go ahead and I’m sure Linfield are too.

“But health and wellbeing is very important as well.

“As I stated before, I had Covid bad and I wouldn’t want anyone else to get it.

“If they do decide to shut us down at some stage I would be in agreement with it.

“I’d rather the games weren’t played than played behind closed doors because it would be financially catastrophic for clubs if they have the same outgoings and nothing coming in.

“Especially for some of the smaller clubs who rely on the bigger teams coming.

“It could ruin them.

“If the vote was maybe to get through the fixtures on January 1 and then lock it down for a couple of weeks like last year, then I would agree with that.”

As well as the full round of Irish League games, Ulster take on Connacht in rugby on December 26 and the Belfast Giants are also in home ice hockey action against Glasgow Clan on Boxing Day.

NI First Minister Paul Givan said spectators would be urged to take lateral flow tests beforehand in addition to wearing masks at sporting events.

Givan said: “We are strongly advising for those events taking place outdoors and indoor seated, to get your lateral flow before you go to those events, to wear a face covering when you go to those events even when it is outdoors and not to be car sharing in terms of transportation.”

