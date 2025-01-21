Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Carl Winchester has highlighted family ties in Belfast at the heart of his move home after around 500 club games across 14 years in English football.

The 31-year-old has joined Derry City’s rebuilding project under former Larne boss Tiernan Lynch alongside names also familiar to Northern Ireland fans such as Gavin Whyte, Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce.

Winchester, who won his sole senior international cap against Wales in 2011, views the opportunity to establish a settled family life as the foundation for his return.

"The main factor behind coming home from England was missing my family," said Winchester in an interview with the Derry Journal, a National World sister title of the News Letter. "They were living in Belfast.

Carl Winchester (left) on international duty with Northern Ireland in 2021. (Photo by William Cherry/Press Eye Ltd)

"I spoke with Shrewsbury, who were brilliant with me, I told them I wanted to get back to Belfast with my family.

"They knew someone and said they would put my name to Derry City...as soon as the interest came from Derry City and I spoke with Tiernan and it was a no-brainer really.

"I'm one of those players who will go out and give it my all for the team, for the club and everyone associated with it...I will give 100 percent.

"That's me back settled...it was always going to come to an end (time in England) and it flew by to be honest.

"I've had a lot of great memories over there but I just felt now was the time to come back and be with the family and come to Derry City and achieve good things."

Winchester left Linfield in 2010 to join Oldham Athletic and counts time with Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers and Sunderland on his professional CV, alongside Shrewsbury Town.

Winchester described Derry City’s transfer business to date as “unbelievable for everyone”.

"It's just a good buzz to see these type of players coming into your club and it's great for everyone in the city and everyone involved with the club,” he said. "That was a big factor in me coming as well because I want to be successful and know those boys are good enough players to go and do that.

"I always try to be the best I can be every day….I will give 110 percent to the cause for whatever it is the manager wants, what the players need.

"I'm just there to give it my all.

"Obviously I've played a lot of games so if I can help the young players out on or off the pitch or whatever, and if they want to have a chat with me, then I'm just here to help out."

Winchester added: “Tiernan at Larne was successful in what he's done so it's up to us now to buy into what brought him success and hopefully we can get that here."

Lynch left Larne for Derry City last year, having enjoyed record-breaking success with the Irish League outfit.

He views Winchester as having enjoyed “an unbelievable career”.