'Moment of madness' which cost Glentoran, European ambition and 'huge prize' - Declan Devine reacts to Dungannon Swifts defeat

Glentoran’s hopes of securing automatic European football took a hit after their 3-2 defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

They now sit third, two points behind Larne in the race for second and know victory is required at Inver Park next weekend if they want to seal progression into the Conference League qualifiers.

Here’s what manager Declan Devine had to say after Saturday’s defeat:

THOUGHTS ON THAT?

Glentoran manager Declan Devine looks dejected during Saturday's defeat. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought it was a poor game from our point of view, we were too open and the goals we gave away are more than preventable.

"We defended poorly for all three goals.

"We tried to regroup at half-time, changed the formation, tweaked a few things and pulled ourselves back into the game, then another moment of madness has cost us the game.

"Full credit to Dungannon – they asked questions of us but in relation to where we have been and what we’ve been doing all season, I felt we were defensively open and that resulted in the defeat.”

FRUSTRATING AFTER WINNING 4-0 LAST WEEKEND – CAN’T FIND CONSISTENCY?

"We went on an incredible unbeaten run which has got us to this point in the season but we wanted to give a better account of ourselves today.

"There’s nobody more disappointed than myself and the players.

"We knew what was at stake today, albeit we have another two opportunities to achieve our goal...we would prefer to win next week and get it put to bed obviously.

"Today we were off it and when we did come back into the game it was too little, too late and to be fair to Dungannon they stood up to it.

"The disappointing aspect for me will always be the goals we conceded because all year we’ve dug in and defended much better than we did today.”

CALLING FOR CALM AT STAGES?

"There was an anxiety about us I felt.

"I think we provided Dungannon with the spaces to play in because we were too open defensively...conceding the goals and the opportunities in the first half brought a bit of anxiety on us as well.

"It was very off in our defensive structure and no matter what level or league you play in, you have to be hard to beat.

"I didn’t feel we took care of the ball in the first half, went too direct, gave possession away easily, there was an anxiousness and inexperience about our play we have to make sure doesn’t come back.”

EUROPEAN HOPES STILL IN YOUR HANDS?

"We have to go and win a match and we’ve went to a lot of venues this season and won.

"I back our players to go to any venue and have a go. We’ve went to Seaview last week, Windsor, Solitude, wherever, we’ve went and had a right good go.

"I felt we had a go today but left ourselves wide open at the other end as well.”

MAN IN FORM IN JORDAN JENKINS?

"He’s flying.

"He’s quality, really high level finishes today – his second one is outstanding.

"We will need everybody up another 20% next week and going with a bit more vigour and being more determined in our defending alongside the attacking threat we have.”

MASSIVE PRIZE UP FOR GRABS?

"It’s a huge prize.

"Some of the best days of your life are when you’re playing or managing in Europe, I’ve memories that will live with me forever and it has always been the plan this season that was our target.

"We won’t shy away from it now with one league game to go. We have to go to a very difficult venue and make sure we get three points.

"I think we have players capable of winning anywhere in this league, but we have to be better than we were today.”

AFTER THE SUMMER REBUILD, WOULD YOU HAVE TAKEN WINNING ONE MORE MATCH FOR EUROPE?

"I think we’ve dropped points...today we should have been better and over recent weeks we’ve dropped points.

"The end goal is to get into Europe and that’s the complete focus.

"From where I was at this club 12 months ago to where we’re sitting now...we all know where we were as a club.

"We would like to be out of sight and be in Europe at the minute, but we have to keep striving to get better on and off the pitch.

"The one thing I can’t fault the players for is their real effort and commitment that they’ve put into every game.