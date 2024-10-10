Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine have confirmed that 24-year-old local property investor Henry Ross has joined the club as its latest financial supporter, which comes eight months after Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell took over at the Showgrounds.

In February, McGregor-Smith and Mitchell completed their takeover of the Bannsiders in what has been a year of change for the County Londonderry club, who have since transitioned into full-time football and appointed Dean Shiels as new head coach with former boss Oran Kearney becoming Director of Football.

At 24, Coleraine say Ross “is now among the youngest owners of a football club worldwide” and will use the further investment to develop key areas such as player development, facility upgrades, and youth programs.

"Growing up in the local area, I’m thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the club,” he said. “Even at this early stage, I’ve met incredible people and immediately connected with the values of the co-owners.

Patrick Mitchell, Henry Ross, Ranald McGregor-Smith and Simon Magee. (Photo by David Cavan/Coleraine FC)

"It was a no-brainer for me. Football clubs are complex, with countless variables at play. With Coleraine’s transition to professional football, it’s a fascinating journey, full of challenges, but I love being part of it.

"I enjoy watching the team play, whether it’s a sold-out home game or a Tuesday night away win in Ballinamallard."

Simon Magee, CEO of Coleraine, added: "Henry’s passion for Coleraine FC is clear, and we are thrilled to welcome him into the Coleraine family. His involvement will be instrumental as we build on our rich heritage and pursue excellence."

