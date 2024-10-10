New Coleraine investor on the 'no-brainer' decision to back local club as 24-year-old becomes one of world football's youngest owners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In February, McGregor-Smith and Mitchell completed their takeover of the Bannsiders in what has been a year of change for the County Londonderry club, who have since transitioned into full-time football and appointed Dean Shiels as new head coach with former boss Oran Kearney becoming Director of Football.
At 24, Coleraine say Ross “is now among the youngest owners of a football club worldwide” and will use the further investment to develop key areas such as player development, facility upgrades, and youth programs.
"Growing up in the local area, I’m thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the club,” he said. “Even at this early stage, I’ve met incredible people and immediately connected with the values of the co-owners.
"It was a no-brainer for me. Football clubs are complex, with countless variables at play. With Coleraine’s transition to professional football, it’s a fascinating journey, full of challenges, but I love being part of it.
"I enjoy watching the team play, whether it’s a sold-out home game or a Tuesday night away win in Ballinamallard."
Simon Magee, CEO of Coleraine, added: "Henry’s passion for Coleraine FC is clear, and we are thrilled to welcome him into the Coleraine family. His involvement will be instrumental as we build on our rich heritage and pursue excellence."
Coleraine currently sit eighth in the Premiership table following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Crusaders and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Carrick Rangers, who appointed Irish League legend Stephen Baxter as their new manager on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.