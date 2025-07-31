New Crusaders captain reflects on 'massive honour' and lessons learned from 'legends of the league'

Jarlath O’Rourke admits it’s a “massive honour” to have been named new Crusaders captain and says he’ll be taking lessons learned from “legends of the league” into the role.

With Billy Joe Burns and Philip Lowry both departing Seaview this summer, O’Rourke has been handed the armband, leading a new-look Crues squad compiled by Declan Caddell.

O’Rourke has been at the North Belfast club since joining from Dungannon Swifts in 2019, playing his part in two Irish Cup triumphs and racked up more than 380 appearances across his Irish League career.

"It only got announced during the week and it was the first time I knew I was going to be captain,” said O’Rourke. “It’s a massive honour.

Jarlath O'Rourke has taken on Crusaders captaincy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I’ve been around Crusaders for six years now and I’ve seen some legendary captains, legends of the club and of the league be captain in my time here, so I’ve massive shoes to fill.

"I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve got a really good young team with a few experienced heads who will be helping me along the way too.

"It all bodes well and I’m really looking forward to the season now.”

Burns was the most recent Crues club captain, but he missed the entirety of last season through injury with Lowry taking on skipper duties in his absence.

The former Linfield defender, who made 433 appearances and played his part in three Premiership title triumphs alongside three Irish Cup wins, has reunited with Stephen Baxter at Carrick Rangers while Lowry joined boyhood club Limavady United, where he’ll play in midfield alongside brother Stephen.

O’Rourke thoroughly enjoyed playing with the experienced duo and will be looking to implement tips picked up over the years into his own captaincy run.

"I learnt a massive amount from them, both on and off the pitch,” he added. “They are two absolute legends of the league.

"I learnt a huge deal from them. They are two exceptional footballers and even better people off the pitch.

"If I can be half as successful as them two then I’ll be doing well.”

O’Rourke’s experience will be even more crucial this term with Caddell placing an increased emphasis on young players with the likes of Fraser Bryden, Finley Thorndike, Kurtis Forsythe, Adam Brooks, Brendan Hamilton and Elliot Dunlop, who are all aged 23 or under, arriving at the club.

Thousands of appearances have left in the shape of Lowry, Burns, Jimmy Callacher and Adam Lecky, but O’Rourke remains excited for what’s possible next season.

"We’ve a lot of new players coming in and it’s a very young squad,” he said. “A few older players have left so it’s probably more important for the likes of myself and the core of experienced players like Jonny Tuffey, Ross Clarke, Jordan Forsythe, Robbie Weir let the younger ones know what they’re coming in to.