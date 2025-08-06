Niall Currie admits Portadown can no longer compete financially in the Irish League transfer market, instead focusing their efforts on acquiring hidden gems capable of helping them thrive in the Premiership once again.

The Ports have scoured the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland for signings in recent times with great success, bringing in the likes of Ahu Obhakhan and Rabby Minzamba from the Leinster League while Josh Ukek joined from Welsh outfit Bala Town last summer.

In July 2024, Portadown announced the appointment of Shane Dolan as their Head of Player Recruitment within the Republic of Ireland, and he has once again identified talent ahead of next term with the Shamrock Park side signing Rayhaan Tulloch from Shelbourne alongside sealing a permanent deal for Divin Isamala.

With increased investment into the Irish League, Currie has noticed a shift and insists Portadown are now reliant on shrewd scouting work to remain competitive.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It’s (transfer market) been really difficult,” said Currie. “We’re finding that the market up here is really not for us anymore if we’re being really honest about it.

"The big boys are stacking a bit now too, the way legendary David (Jeffrey) did years ago when he got the best in...it’s a really difficult market for us, even financially as well.

"Any player you’re after now is on a full-time contract, 52 weeks a year and that’s something we don’t do, so it’s really difficult to get players over the line, but thankfully we have a good network, good recruitment guys, good scouting guys who are able to point players out to us.

"As you can see with the likes of Ahu, Josh Ukek, Baris Altintop, these guys were all brought in when not many knew too much about them.

"We’ve got Ray in through the door which we’re very excited about, but I’d usually have seven or eight through the door at this stage.

"We did a lot of work last year in re-signing players so this year wasn’t about a rebuild, it was about getting what we feel is more quality in.”

Portadown impressed upon their Premiership return last season, battling for a European play-off spot until the final day before ultimately finishing in eighth.

Currie has watched on as rivals Glenavon and Ballymena United secured high-profile signings, but insists it’s not financially viable – or smart – for his club to compete in a similar market.

"We’ve brought in a number of players from the Leinster League, National League in England, the Welsh league – we’ve a great trust in what we have around us in terms of recruitment,” added Currie. “We’ve two or three top guys who know everybody in the country.

"We’ve lost out on four or five players in the Irish League market, which is down to finances. We only pay 40 weeks a year as a part-time club, but a lot of the contracts going around now are all 52 weeks.

"It’s a very difficult market for us and we’ve had to branch out elsewhere. We’ve had to learn that.

"There’s three or four players I’d love to sign from different Irish League clubs, but it’s just not viable for us.