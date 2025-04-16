Niall Currie confident Portadown teenager 'has a real chance' after signing professional contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Niall Currie is confident Portadown teenage sensation Damian Traczykowski “has a real chance” to succeed after signing his first professional contract at Shamrock Park.

The 17-year-old midfielder made his Premiership debut for Currie’s side against Carrick Rangers earlier this month and has continued to impress since joining the Ports prior to the current campaign.

Traczykowski is currently representing the NIFL Scholarship Select team in the Dallas Cup, the most prestigious youth football tournament in the United States, and could now be set for an enhanced role in the senior Portadown ranks.

"We’re delighted to give young Damian his first professional contract, he has been training with us regularly and has looked completely comfortable,” said Currie. “We believe he has a real chance with the attributes he has and we want to show all young players that the pathway to our first team is there for them.”

Portadown manager Niall Currie with Damian Traczykowski and his family. (Photo by Portadown FC)

Currie also heaped praise on Traczykowski following his debut at Taylors Avenue, where Portadown lost 4-1 but the teenager impressed after coming off the bench with 15 minutes remaining.

"We’ve had him training with us for quite a few months now and we were surprised at how he has fitted in no problem,” Currie told the club’s media channel. “He hasn’t looked out of place one iota.

"Technically he’s very comfortable with the ball, his physique for a 17-year-old is unbelievable, so he’s got a lot of attributes going for him and we feel he’s the type of kid we want to bring through.

"He came on and he was brilliant...he got on the ball for us and gave us a bit of life. We’ve excited by him and feel he has a bright future.

"We have to show young players there’s a pathway to the Portadown first team, we need that.

"We can’t compete with the big boys in regards to transfers so we need to make sure we get the best kids coming to the club knowing there’s a pathway for them.”

Portadown Reserves manager David McCullough is also a big believer in Traczykowski’s talent and feels he has a bright future ahead.

"I’m absolutely delighted for Damian to have signed his first professional contract,” said McCullough. “He joined us at the start of the season and has continued to progress throughout the year, being an ever present for the reserves, playing 30 times so far.