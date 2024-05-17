Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall Currie says it’s an “honour and privilege” to sign a new three-year contract at Portadown as he looks to establish the Shamrock Park outfit in the top-flight once again.

Currie, who returned for a second stint as manager at his hometown club in October 2022, led the Ports to Championship glory last season – securing immediate promotion back to the Premiership in the process – alongside winning the Mid-Ulster Cup and reaching the BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield.

Having signed a new deal, the former Loughgall, Ards, Carrick Rangers and Dundela boss will now remain in charge of the County Armagh club until the summer of 2027 and is delighted to extend his stay at his local team.

"I’d like to thank our board, this is a huge honour and privilege to be asked to manage this club for another three years,” he told the club’s website. “It shows belief and commitment and that means everything to any manager.

Portadown manager Niall Currie with the Championship trophy. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

“I’d like to thank all my backroom staff as without them these things don’t happen. The work to establish our club again at the top table has already begun and myself and the staff can’t wait to get started and play against the very best. Thank you to all our supporters who gave us the 12th man all season and backed us throughout, let’s go.”

David Jameson, Portadown chairman, added: “I am delighted that Niall’s journey with his home town club will continue. This is a boost to everyone as we embark on a new season and our return to the Premiership.