Niall Currie explains reasoning behind three Portadown players being made available for transfer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A busy January at Shamrock Park has seen Rabby Tabu Minzamba, James Teelan and Jordan Williamson all arrive while Baris Altintop’s loan move from Larne was made permanent on a deal until the end of this season.
However, there are also set to be departures from the County Armagh outfit with the news that Jack Henderson, Jamie McDonagh and Jamie Ray are all available to make moves this month as the trio search for more minutes.
Goalkeeper Ray joined the Ports from Ballinamallard United during the summer and has been understudy to Aaron McCarey, making his sole Premiership start in December’s 2-0 defeat to Glentoran after the former Glens shot-stopper was sent off on Boxing Day.
"I think it’s fair to our supporters to keep them updated at all times,” Currie told the club’s website prior to Saturday’s Irish Cup exit to Annagh United. “Jamie Ray is a great young man with all his football ahead of him but when a keeper like Jordan Williamson becomes available I feel we have a duty to continue to develop and strengthen the squad.
"I want all players fighting to stay in the team and performing at their very best and I feel getting Jordan makes that happen. We have the best keeper in the league and now have a top drawer keeper in to challenge him and drive standards.”
Portadown confirmed last month that McDonagh, another summer recruit, had been placed on the transfer list after making just four league appearances so far this season, all off the bench.
Former Sheffield United youngster McDonagh joined from Cliftonville after loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City last season.
The 28-year-old shone during the early stages of his time at Solitude and helped Paddy McLaughlin’s side lift the 2021/22 BetMcLean Cup crown in an extra-time success over Coleraine.
A former Northern Ireland youth international, McDonagh has also previously spent time on the books of Greenock Morton, Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Glentoran.
"In regards to Jamie McDonagh, we had such high hopes for him but there comes a time when we have to look out for the player also,” added Currie. “It’s best Jamie goes and plays regularly to get his career back going again which we thought would be here but with a few injuries this has hampered him and us a lot but he’s now injury free and we agree he just needs to play regularly now.”
Henderson was part of a quartet that joined Portadown on the same day last January alongside TJ Murray, Ciaran Dobbin and Jamie Browne to strengthen their Championship title bid.
The 24-year-old made 16 league appearances to help Currie’s side clinch the second-tier crown and has played 11 times in the Premiership so far this season.
"Finally on Jack Henderson, personally this is a hard one for me,” said Currie. “A wonderful young man who came here last season and made a huge impact in our success but unfortunately he’s only played 281 minutes this season so far and he’s an ambitious young man.
“The easy decision is to keep Jack but we both know he will become even more frustrated as he wants to play so I reluctantly agree with him and wish him the very very best.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.