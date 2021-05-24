Niall Quinn highlights ‘lethal’ Shayne Lavery after latest Linfield assist

The assist for that landmark finish on Friday in the Irish Cup final arrived off Quinn’s corner-kick delivery.

Lavery’s club form has set the Northern Ireland international up for a summer switch back across the water into professional football.

“Everything he touches goes in, so it’s great to see,” said Quinn. “We’re lucky to have him at the moment and he’ll be a big loss to us.

Linfield’s final goalscorers Shayne Lavery (left) and Joel Cooper. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“No surprise at all (the transfer rumours)...there are opportunities for young lads over here and Shayne is a prime example.

“He has put the work in this year and it has paid dividends.

“We got a fantastic start to be 1-0 up after five minutes,

“We knew we’d have to capitalise on playing with the wind and we did.

“We managed to score twice in the first half and sort of saw it out and dug in deep in the second half.

“We conceded a late goal, but the boys put in a massive shift.

“We actually don’t practice them (the corner-kick routine for Lavery’s opening goal) as much as we probably should!

“We know there are opportunities there for goals and it was nice to see Shayne pop up with the opener.

“He also scored against Ballymena from a corner...he’s a threat, but I just put them into areas and it’s up to them to do the rest.”

Quinn was moved from full-back to midfield for the final.

“We lost Stevie Fallon to injury for the final which meant I had to step into midfield and they were big shoes to fill because he was superb on Tuesday (in the semi-final),” said Quinn. “We knew after the Ballymena United game that he was injured (and wouldn’t be playing), but I didn’t know I’d be starting in midfield until Thursday.

“I’ve played in there recently, so it’s nothing new to me.

“Larne are a good side and move the ball well, but we took our chances at the right time.

“I thought in the semi-final the boys were brilliant and in the final we were really driven.

“We had a gameplan and we stuck to it.

“This is my second (Irish Cup win)...I was on the bench against Glenavon (in 2016), who beat us and were unbelievable that day.

“I think Joel (Cooper, Linfield player) was playing for Glenavon that day and we were actually talking about that the other week.

“I played in the 2017 final when we beat Coleraine, so Friday night was my second.”

