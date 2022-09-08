News you can trust since 1737
NIFL confirms Friday's fixtures are postponed

The NI Football League have taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening as a mark of respect in light of the passing Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

By Steven Crawford
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:15 pm

Cliftonville were due to entertain Glentoran with Dungannon Swifts travelling to Larne, however following consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone the fixtures.

The NIFL will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday (10 September) and provide a further clarification on these matches tomorrow (Friday) morning.

