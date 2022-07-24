Northern Ireland can ‘rise to the occasion’ against Manchester United

Lyttle - boss of the under 19s and under 17s - will guide a squad of under 18s over United today and Wednesday as part of the SuperCupNI tournament.

Yesterday’s opening parade in Coleraine featured hundreds of promising players - with former Northern Ireland and Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie helping launch the 2022 STATSports SuperCupNI.

Games will run from today up to Friday’s finals across 17 venues within the Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey council areas.

Northern Ireland's Gerard Lyttle. Pic by PressEyeLtd.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United meet at Coleraine Showgrounds tonight then Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday, both 7.30 kick-offs.

Lyttle’s 21-strong panel helps showcase his under 19s and under 17s set-ups featuring players at clubs across the water plus the Irish League and League of Ireland.

“I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do,” said Lyttle on the official IFA website. “It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly-rated opposition.

“However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.

“There are U19 Euro qualifiers this autumn and I am sure the players in this squad will want to be part of that squad as well.”