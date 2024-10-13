Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pierce Charles called it a “very proud moment” after he made his Northern Ireland debut at the age of 19 in Saturday’s goalless Nations League draw against Belarus in Hungary.

Charles got the nod ahead of Luke Southwood and Christy Pym to fill in for the injured Bailey Peacock-Farrell, although manager Michael O’Neill said afterwards he had been considering starting the Sheffield Wednesday player even before his regular goalkeeper was forced out.

“Obviously it was a very proud moment and something I’ve been working towards at club level, a proud moment for me and my family,” Charles told the PA news agency, having got the news he would be starting during Friday’s final training session. “We were working on some stuff and he did the starting XI, I was just happy to see my name there.”

Elder brother Shea spoke last month of the strong bond between the siblings, who are both currently at Sheffield Wednesday with Shea on loan from Southampton.

Pierce Charles with brother Shea ahead of making his Northern Ireland debut against Belarus. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Saturday’s match saw them become the 23rd set of brothers to play for Northern Ireland or Ireland.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family,” Pierce added.

“To do it with Shea, now we’re at the same club as well, so it’s something you dream of. He just told me, do my normal stuff, it’s no different to any other game.”

Pierce did not have too many saves to make on the night, but the new element he brings to Northern Ireland is his distribution.

Having begun his career, like Shea, in Manchester City’s academy, his game is modelled on the likes of Ederson – goalkeepers renowned as much for their ability with their feet as with their hands.

“It’s something I take pride in, it’s just as important as saving in the modern day, I hope to be like an extra player for the team,” he said.

“I’m still watching (players like Ederson) to this day, the level is scary, but that’s what you want to reach, that’s the target you set yourself.”

O’Neill certainly hopes it can add an extra element for Northern Ireland going forward.

“If you can come back to your goalkeeper and he can make good decisions it gives you more control and assurance in the game and that’s a real positive,” he said.