NIFL have confirmed five changes to the Sports Direct Premiership fixture list

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has confirmed five changes to the calendar.

In an update released today, five games have been rescheduled in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Ballymena United’s home game against Linfield – which was due on August 15 but postponed due to the Blues’ European exploits – will now take place on Tuesday, September 16 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Larne will also host Crusaders on Tuesday, September 16 (kick-off: 7.45pm) after the game was also postponed following the Inver Reds’ involvement in Europe.

The other three changes involving Glentoran home games against Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts.

Declan Devine’s men will now face those three teams on a Friday night – October 13, November 14 and November 21 respectively.

Here’s a full list of the changes: