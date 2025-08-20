Northern Ireland Football League confirms fixture rescheduling for five top-flight games
In an update released today, five games have been rescheduled in the Sports Direct Premiership.
Ballymena United’s home game against Linfield – which was due on August 15 but postponed due to the Blues’ European exploits – will now take place on Tuesday, September 16 (kick-off: 7.45pm)
Larne will also host Crusaders on Tuesday, September 16 (kick-off: 7.45pm) after the game was also postponed following the Inver Reds’ involvement in Europe.
The other three changes involving Glentoran home games against Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts.
Declan Devine’s men will now face those three teams on a Friday night – October 13, November 14 and November 21 respectively.
Here’s a full list of the changes:
- Ballymena United v Linfield (originally 15 August 2025) will now be played on Tuesday 16 September 2025 (kick-off: 7.45pm)
- Larne v Crusaders (originally 15 August 2025) will now be played on Tuesday 16 September 2025 (kick-off: 7.45pm
- Glentoran v Portadown (originally 1 November 2025) will now be played on Friday 31 October 2025 (kick-off: 7.45pm
- Glentoran v Carrick Rangers (originally 15 November 2025) will now be played on Friday 14 November 2025 (kick-off: 7.45pm
- Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts (originally 22 November 2025) will now be played on Friday 21 November 2025 (kick-off: 7.45pm)