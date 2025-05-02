Northern Ireland international celebrates Player of the Year double at Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor has capped off an impressive season at Wigan Athletic by collecting a Player of the Year double.

The 21-year-old spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at the League One outfit from Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest, scoring 10 goals and providing a further seven assists in 42 appearances.

That form has resulted in Taylor picking up both Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes, becoming the first loan signing since Chelsea’s Reece James (2018/19) to achieve that feat.

Taylor, who has racked up nine senior appearances for Northern Ireland, joined Forest from Linfield in 2022 and a temporary stint at Wigan marks his third senior loan spell after time at Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

Northern Ireland’s Dale Taylor has picked up a Player of the Year double at Wigan Athletic. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Having won Player of the Month for each of the last four months, Taylor will hope this successful stint sets him up for a chance at the City Ground.

He signed a new three-year deal at Forest last summer and could potentially be plying his trade in Europe next season with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side currently sitting sixth in the Premier League with four matches left to play.

"I've developed a lot both on and off the pitch at Forest and this new deal is a reflection of my hard work,” said Taylor last summer. "I'm really pleased to sign and am now focussed on having a strong season at Wigan.