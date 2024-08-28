Northern Ireland international hopes successful loan spell with Wigan Athletic can be platform for Premier League impact at Nottingham Forest
The Reds announced on Wednesday that Taylor, who joined Forest from Linfield in 2020, agreed a new contract before heading out to League One side Wigan to gain further senior experience.
This will be the third loan of Taylor’s career having previously spent time with Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers, scoring 10 times in 62 league appearances across spells with both clubs.
The 20-year-old started the new campaign by netting for Forest’s U21s in their Premier League triumph over Wolves and wants to hit the ground running at the Latics in order to make a future mark at the City Ground.
"I've developed a lot both on and off the pitch at Forest and this new deal is a reflection of my hard work,” he told the club’s website. "I'm really pleased to sign and am now focused on having a strong season at Wigan.
"I want to come back full of confidence and hopefully make an impression to get myself in the mix with the first team set up."
On joining Wigan, Taylor said: “Me and my family are buzzing, and it’s a great next step in my career. I can’t wait to get started and do my best for the Club. I know Wigan is a massive Club with good support, and I know a few of the players here already."
Forest’s Head of Football Development and Talent Management, Craig Mulholland, believes a temporary switch to Wigan, who are managed by Shaun Maloney, can act as the “perfect stimulus” in the next stage of Taylor’s development.
"Individualising the pathway for each player is critical in talent development,” he said. "So far Dale, has had two successful loans and this third carefully planned loan which, along with his international involvement with Northern Ireland, will provide the perfect stimulus at this stage in his journey.
"Our Player Pathways Manager, Chris Brass and his team have done excellent work enhancing our analysis of potential loan options, and also dramatically developing the MDT support the players receive when outside the building, and Dale will benefit from this.
"It was also important that we secured Dale’s long term future before the loan, and we are excited to see how Dale develops following the creation of a detailed and structured plan."
Wigan have started the League One term with two defeats and one victory – Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Crawley – from their first three matches with Taylor potentially making his debut this weekend against Birmingham City.
"Dale is a talented footballer, who we believe will be a fantastic addition to our squad,” said Maloney. “He has already gained a lot of experience playing in League One and internationally with Northern Ireland, and I am really excited to work with him. He is a strong and robust forward, who will add a different dimension to our frontline."
Taylor has earned eight senior Northern Ireland caps to date after making his international debut against Lithuania in November 2021.
