Northern Ireland international labelled 'unbelievable talent' linked with move to Championship club Swansea City

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has been linked with a move to Championship side Swansea City after impressing at Leyton Orient.

Galbraith joined Premier League giants Manchester United from Linfield in 2017 and after enjoying loan spells at both Doncaster Rovers and Salford City while on the books at Old Trafford made a permanent switch to Orient.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for the League One outfit this term, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 23 appearances to help put Richie Wellens’ side in contention for second-tier promotion, currently sitting seventh.

With Glengormley native Galbraith entering the final six months of his contract, Football Insider have reported that Swansea are ready to make their move for the midfielder.

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has impressed in League One with Leyton Orient. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Galbraith made his senior Northern Ireland debut aged 18 against Luxembourg in 2019 and recently started against the same opposition as Michael O’Neill’s side finished their successful UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-2 draw.

The former Blues youngster has gained significant Football League experience, making over 120 appearances across spells with Doncaster, Salford and Orient, and could now be set for the next step in his career.

Galbraith received high praise from former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough back in 2020, who said: “Not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s our little (Andres) Iniesta or Xavi, someone who can get on the ball and manipulate the ball and find positive passes.

"Over the coming years, he will give us a different flavour to the squad.”

Orient boss Wellens, who will be hoping to keep hold of Galbraith, said earlier this season: “We know how good Ethan is, he can play wherever he wants, he’s got the ability.

“When he’s at this level, he has to do two or three things. He has to win promotion with us to get to the next level or he has to get goals and assists.

“When you watch him, you think ‘he’s a player’, but when you start getting numbers too, people get onto that and then someone will come in for him.

"I’m not trying to sell him here but he’s unbelievable. He is an unbelievable talent – energy, sharpness, touch, control, skill.

"If he can start adding goals to his game, like I said, he can play anywhere."

Another player eligible for Northern Ireland selection that has been impressing at Orient this term is 20-year-old Jamie Donley, who has made 19 league appearances during a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

Antrim-born Donley made his Premier League debut last season and has represented both England and Northern Ireland on the international stage, playing twice for the latter’s U19 side in 2022, scoring twice.