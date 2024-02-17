Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curtis Boreland, who has netted 28 times in 14 league matches this season, scored six while his brother Christopher contributed a hat-trick and older sibling Geoffrey came off the bench to convert a penalty – which was won by Curtis.

Their nephew Dylan McCloskey also had the best game of his young career to date as the 20-year-old scored seven times, meaning he now has 27 for the campaign as he fights it out with his uncle for the club’s top goalscorer award.

It wasn’t the first big victory of the season – Millburn have also won 16-0, 12-0 and 11-1 on their way to netting 93 times in 14 matches to top the table.

Millburn FC have been enjoying a stellar season. PIC: Millburn FC

"I've never won a match like that before,” reflected Curtis. “A lot of teams would get to five or six and take their foot off the gas, but we just kept going.

"It's enjoyable because the team is a community team - it's basically just people from the Millburn estate. It's great to get out on a Saturday and have a kick about with friends and family.

"It was more or less every attack led to a goal. I got six in the game but I could have got 10. I had four or five one-on-one chances and I squared it. There are about five members of my family who play in the team.

"Geoff and Chris are my brothers and my wee nephew Dylan scored seven. Him and I are fighting it out for the top goalscorer. He has the speed - he's lightning fast."

The family connection makes Saturday’s that bit more special for Curtis and it’s also the highlight of the week for brother Thomas, who has Down Syndrome, as he cheers on his siblings to victory from the sideline.

With the number of goals Curtis has scored over the past two seasons – 58 in 42 matches across competitions – he could leave to play at a higher level, but he wants to keep giving Thomas special memories.

"It makes it so much more special,” he added. “We've a wee brother who has Down Syndrome and he thrives on watching us play on a Saturday morning.

"If it wasn't for my wee brother I wouldn't be playing for Millburn. He looks forward through the week to a Saturday - it's his favourite day of the week. He loves watching his brothers play football.

"There was a video on Facebook when Geoffrey, who is more or less retired, came on in the last 20 minutes and he's a defender, but I won a penalty and let him have it. My wee brother ran on to give him a handshake. All Thomas looks forward to is a Saturday.

"Ten of the team are from Millburn and everyone else is local. We're all just a bunch of mates. My brother created the club and got everyone involved.