Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton explained how a half-time discussion between the players helped their defence of the BetMcLean Cup continue as Coagh United were put to the sword in a dominant second-half showing.

The Reds – who beat Glentoran in last year’s decider – took the lead on 25 minutes when Sean Robertson’s cross was prodded home by an onrushing Rory Hale.

However, Premier Intermediate side Coagh hit back four minutes later as Ben Mallon got the final touch to level proceedings at Solitude.

But that was as good as it got for the valiant visitors as the Reds went up a gear to regain the lead after the restart when Adebayo Fapetu linked-up with Robertson on 52 minutes as the latter converted his first goal since arriving in the summer.

Defender Jonny Addis then had three chances in succession to strengthen Cliftonville’s grip on the contest but he couldn’t manage to put his name on the scoresheet.

However, the tie was then put to bed soon after as Joe Gormley got a run of the ball to duly convert beyond Richard Purcell, before Hale’s back post cross was headed in by Eric McWoods.

Speaking to Cliftonville’s official website after the game, Magilton outlined how his squad used the interval to address the speed of their build-up play with the game level at 1-1.

“These games are about winning,” he said.

“You have to give Coagh loads of credit for the way they came and played.

“It was important that we got into a flow. I thought we passed the ball quite well at times and created really good opportunities in the first-half, but just didn’t have that ruthless streak that you need and we also gave away a really sloppy goal.

“To be fair, the players had a go at each other at half-time and they came out with more urgency in their play, with a bit more imagination and creativity around the edge of the box. Once we got a little bit more aggression in our play, it was then a case of how many we were going to score.

“Games like this are always difficult and you’re always worried in terms of Coagh having a bit of confidence going in at half-time, but it’s always about just getting into the hat for the next round.”