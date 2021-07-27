Oran Kearney believes Conor McKendry will excite the Coleraine faithful

Oran Kearney believes new signing Conor McKendry will excite the Coleraine faithful after the winger signed a three-year deal at The Showgrounds.

By Steven Crawford
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:48 pm

The former Ipswich Town midfielder made 14 starts for Larne last season and moves to the Ballycastle Road as part of the deal which sees Ben Doherty go to Inver Park.

Kearney is delighted to bring in McKendry, who he feels will be a great addition to his talented squad.

"I've no doubt that Conor will excite our fans and be a joy to watch," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

New Coleraine signing Conor McKendry. PICTURE: David Cavan

"He started his career in England at Ipswich and returned home but unfortunately suffered a bad injury.

"It is testament to him that he has bounced back from that and continues to impress.

"With our new pitch, I think Conor will fit into our plans perfectly and we are looking forward to working with him."

ColeraineIpswich Town