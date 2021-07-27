Oran Kearney believes Conor McKendry will excite the Coleraine faithful
Oran Kearney believes new signing Conor McKendry will excite the Coleraine faithful after the winger signed a three-year deal at The Showgrounds.
The former Ipswich Town midfielder made 14 starts for Larne last season and moves to the Ballycastle Road as part of the deal which sees Ben Doherty go to Inver Park.
Kearney is delighted to bring in McKendry, who he feels will be a great addition to his talented squad.
"I've no doubt that Conor will excite our fans and be a joy to watch," he said.
"He started his career in England at Ipswich and returned home but unfortunately suffered a bad injury.
"It is testament to him that he has bounced back from that and continues to impress.
"With our new pitch, I think Conor will fit into our plans perfectly and we are looking forward to working with him."