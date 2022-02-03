Oran Kearney feels there is more to come from Aaron Jarvis

The 24-year-old, who joined the Bannsiders from Institute at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, has experienced a number of highs and lows during his spell at The Showgrounds.

Jarvis lifted the BetMcLean League Cup in 2020 and played in the Bannsiders' memorable Europa League wins against La Fiorita and Maribor.

But those highs have been mirrored by lows of serious knee and shoulder injuries.

Aaron Jarvis has agreed to extend his stay at Coleraine by a further three years. PICTURE: David Cavan

The former 'Stute man has had to bide his chance to nail down a starting spot in the midfield this season after Stephen Lowry and Josh Carson impressed at the heart of the Coleraine team.

But impressive performances against Glentoran and Linfield in the past week show Jarvis is getting back to his best again.

And after agreeing a new three-year deal Kearney feels Jarvis has all the credentials to feature in his midfield for the next ten years.

"It has probably been an up and down first two-and-a-half-years for Aaron," he said.

"We carried out a huge amount of homework before signing him and he was phenomenal in his first season before suffering a serious injury away to Larne which needed an operation.

"He then returned and got up to speed but unfortunately dislocated his shoulder against Motherwell which was a tricky injury to recover from.

"This season he has to be patient due to the form of Josh Carson and Stephen Lowry, but Aaron admitted himself that the pair had hit a run of steam and it was the strongest part of our side from September through to December.

"However, Aaron loves it here, he doesn't want to go anywhere else and we believe he is the perfect fit for what we are trying to do.

"His performances this week shows you where hunger can get you as he's been great throughout a monster of a week for us.

"A lot was made about his run and pass for Glacks' goal but the block to deny Jordan Stewart is what sticks out in my mind.