Declan Devine (left) and Paddy McCourt during time together at Derry City in 2019. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

​Glentoran boss Declan Devine has celebrated Paddy McCourt’s arrival as “a real asset” following confirmation of his assistant manager appointment.

McCourt, a former Northern Ireland international across his celebrated playing career, previously worked with Devine at Derry City and has experience over a string of coaching and development roles.

“I’m very happy and excited about this appointment,” said Devine. “I’ve known and worked with Paddy for a long time and can guarantee Glentoran supporters that we’ve appointed a real asset for the club. Paddy is a great football man with a wealth of knowledge and experience in a full-time environment.

"He is also incredibly well connected in football right across the UK and Ireland, which means he’ll also be an asset to us in terms of recruiting widely. He’s a legend of Northern Irish football and also I would trust him with my life as a man and as a colleague.

“With Paddy in place I now feel that with himself, Tim McCann, Elliott Morris and myself we have a coaching team with all the attributes and talents to take this club where it needs to be.”

McCourt described the Glens as “a huge club in Irish football”.