Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paddy McLaughlin admits the opportunity to take charge of Glenavon was “too good to turn down” and has full confidence the Lurgan Blues can climb the Premiership table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Cliftonville boss McLaughlin was appointed by the Mourneview Park outfit on Sunday – 24 hours after Stephen McDonnell departed the club following 14 months at the helm – and has been tasked with helping steer the club clear of any potential relegation threat.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Dungannon Swifts means Glenavon have only won one of their last 10 Premiership matches and they dropped to 11th, currently sitting four points ahead of bottom side Loughgall and level with Carrick Rangers, who are one spot ahead on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin has been the hottest free agent on the managerial market since departing his role as Derry City assistant in February and developed a reputation for an attractive brand of attacking football while helping Cliftonville challenge at the top-end of the table.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin with his assistants Marty McCann and Colin Coates. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

After a whirlwind few days which culminated in taking charge of his first match during Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final defeat to Dungannon, the 45-year-old feels ready for the challenge ahead.

"I only heard what happened on Saturday night like everybody else and then I met Glenavon on Sunday,” said McLaughlin, who has brought Irish League star Colin Coates into his backroom team. “The offer was put on the table, I went home and spoke to my wife and I decided now's the time.

"They have everything I'm interested in with a young, vibrant side and the facilities at Mourneview Park are as good as you'll get in the Irish League. The opportunity was too good to turn down to get back with a good club and players who are more than capable of climbing the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The phone hasn't stopped! You usually have a week or two to prepare and get into things and you'd love to have a pre-season with a new group, but I had yesterday and today to work out who is fit and available and what we're going to do.

"I'm happy enough with how the game went - disappointed with the result - but you can see there's quality in that squad."

McLaughlin, who won the Championship title with Institute and also collected a League Cup crown at Cliftonville, will take his side to Portadown on Saturday in a much-anticipated Mid-Ulster Derby.

That’ll provide a first opportunity to make an impact in the Premiership and he believes the Glenavon squad are more than capable of improving their position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You miss the changing room and the adrenaline of going to games, watching your team playing good football and scoring goals,” he added. “You miss everything about it.

"It's good to be back, the batteries are fully recharged and my energy is back at 100% again. I'm looking forward to giving everything I can to Glenavon and I'm grateful for the opportunity to come to the club.

"It's important we all work together and get ourselves back into the top-end where we belong. The likes of Peter Campbell, Rhys Marshall, Davy McDaid...we’ve top players across the park and throughout the squad.

"There's enough signs out there tonight, especially in the second half. There's a long way to go of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad