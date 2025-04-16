Paddy McLaughlin confident Glenavon teenager 'has a bright future' - regardless of which position he ends up playing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin predicts teenager Ben Wilson “has a bright future” ahead of him – regardless of which position he ultimately ends up playing.

The 16-year-old, who signed a first professional contract with the Lurgan Blues in November, has started both of Glenavon’s last two league matches against Loughgall and Cliftonville – the former at right-back and latter in midfield.

Wilson represented Northern Ireland’s U17s in last month’s European Championship qualifiers at St George’s Park, playing 90 minutes in defeats to Israel and England, and is part of a talented crop coming through the ranks at Mourneview Park.

He started alongside fellow teenagers Chris Atherton and Paul McGovern at Solitude while another, Harry Lynch, was introduced off the bench as McLaughlin continues to show faith in youth.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Ben has been training with us for the last couple of months and he has done a fantastic job,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel. “He played right-back last weekend, has played right wing-back in the international set-up...I think when you see how he played (against Cliftonville) he has a lot to offer in terms of his endurance, intensity and quality.

"I can't predict the future but I think he has more to offer as a midfielder than right-back, but we will see what the future brings.

"He definitely has a bright one at Glenavon for the next few years. He's a really good player and he has a bright future as long as he keeps working hard and plays like he did...he will be at Glenavon for a long time."

Chelsea-bound Atherton, who is still only 16, has racked up 23 Premiership appearances this term and scored his maiden senior goal against Loughgall while McGovern has played 20 times in the league as Glenavon comfortably preserved their top-flight status.

McLaughlin admits Glenavon’s last two matches against Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers will be used to give youth a chance as the club continues building for the future, but also expects to see high standards.

"There's still a lot to play for,” he added. “Players are playing for their future - you have to be very careful as a player.

"If you go in (to the summer) off the back of three or four poor performances then doubts start to hover over you.

"If any of them thinks the season is over and their future is secure at the club, I don't think they do think that but if they do and they roll over with a week or two to go, it could come back and bite them very badly.