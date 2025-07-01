Paddy McLaughlin continues to search for summer Glenavon signings in 'extremely difficult' market

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin continues to search in an “extremely difficult” market for players to help strengthen the Lurgan Blues ahead of next season – but insists he’s not interested in signing any motivated solely by financial gain.

McLaughlin moved early to do quick business after the conclusion of last season with Oran O’Kane, Jordan McMullan, Kris Lowe, Paddy Burns and Luke Cartwright all arriving at Mourneview Park.

The Premiership landscape continues to change with more top-flight teams receiving investment, resulting in competitive battles to land transfer targets.

McLaughlin won nine and drew four of his 21 league matches after taking over from Stephen McDonnell last year and will be looking to the market as he seeks to continue that progression, but only wants to sign players for the right reasons.

"It's extremely difficult,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel on the challenge of recruiting players. “Money makes the world go round and there's a lot of it about in the league if you listen to the stories and figures going around.

"It's their own business, it's not ours, but it makes it difficult to sign a player when another club can give them a lot more finances than we can.

"One thing I always say to the coaches is if the only interest is money, we walk away because it's not the type of player we want. We want players who are hungry to do well."

Glenavon kick off their pre-season schedule against Moyola Park on Tuesday evening before welcoming German outfit Erzgebirge Aue to Lurgan this weekend with over 1,000 travelling supporters expected in attendance.

McLaughlin is keeping an eye on potential opportunities in the market and believes there’s many factors which makes Glenavon an attractive destination.

"We're always looking to add - you're never satisfied,” he added. “You have to be greedy as a manager and coaches...we want the best for our club and if we feel there's a player we can bring that adds to what we already have we'll do all we can to attract them to Glenavon.