Paddy McLaughlin grateful for squad depth as Glenavon suffer double injury blow
Rhys Marshall and Isaac Baird have both been ruled out of the weekend home clash with Crusaders due to injury – the latter off hamstring issues and the former following a difficult midweek meeting against Larne in which he stepped off the sidelines on 19 minutes but his night ended on the treatment table after an exit around the hour mark.
Marshall’s unusual circumstances aside, McLaughlin highlighted the contributions of substitutes Christopher Atherton, Paul McGovern and Peter Campbell.
"The lads who came on, except probably Rhys who had to come off again due to injury, had a big impact,” said McLaughlin on the official club website. “After a hard match against Cliftonville three days’ earlier, the bench was always going to be very important.
"Chris Atherton, Peter Campbell and Paul McGovern all made a difference...to be fair, it is not the first time the players we have introduced have turned a game.
"It is a measure of the quality of the squad that we have boys who can do that.”
On the injury disappointment, McLaughlin revealed how “Isaac felt his hamstring tighten and had the presence of mind to let us know so we were able to get him off the pitch more or less immediately”.
“It doesn’t look too bad,” said the Glenavon boss. “But we must manage him carefully...he is an important player and has been out for a long time.
"We won’t take any chances.
“Rhys collided with Jack Malone and later got a knock...he was in a lot of pain at half-time but still went out for the second half.
"Losing him is a blow because he has made a big contribution to our unbeaten run.”
For the visit of Crusaders, McLaughlin is aware “like us, (they) are in really good form”.
“They have had some big wins and will be full of confidence,” he said. “Declan Caddell has done a fantastic job in his first season in charge.
“If there are any injury doubts, they might veer on the side of caution (heading into the Irish Cup quarter-finals)...whatever happens, we have prepared to face a full-strength 11.”