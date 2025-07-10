Pat Hoban leaves Derry City for Glentoran on permanent deal

Pat Hoban is set to join Glentoran from Derry City. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pat Hoban is understood to have agreed a deal to join Irish League giants Glentoran on a permanent deal from Derry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 33 year-old striker had six months remaining on his contract but found himself out of favour at the Brandywell club under Tiernan Lynch.

While the transfer fee was undisclosed, it’s understood Hoban’s deal includes performance-related add-ons.

Hoban’s last appearance was as an 89th minute substitute in the 1-0 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park on June 20th and he’s been an unused sub during the following three fixtures.

The former Oxford United and Dundalk hitman played 45 games, scoring 16 goals since his arrival from Oriel Park in January 2024.

Fifteen of those goals came in his maiden season under Ruaidhri Higgins who brought him to Foyleside as a solution to his team’s goalscoring issues.

However, despite Derry rejecting approaches from Linfield and other interested parties at the start of the 2025 campaign for the Galwegian’s services, he fell down the pecking order with Liam Boyce and Danny Mullen preferred up top.

Indeed, having started in the opening day defeat to Shelbourne this year, his only other start was against St Pat’s in Inchicore back on March 3.

He’s made six substitute appearances and scored once from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to Waterford earlier in the season but was growing increasingly disillusioned.

The arrival of striker Dipo Akinyemi from York City this week signalled the end of Hoban ’s 18 month spell at Derry City as the striker negotiated a move to the Irish League where he’ll work under former Derry boss Declan Devine and his assistant Paddy McCourt in East Belfast.

The Glens, who scored 20 goals less than champions Linfield and finished in third spot last season but will be hoping the signing of Hoban can help bridge a 24 point gap the Blues held over their Belfast rivals.

It’s understood there were several clubs both in the League of Ireland and Irish League keen on signing the experience striker but Hoban felt a move to the Oval suited best.

Hoban will join 25 year-old striker Jordan Jenkins, who scored 18 goals in 48 appearances last year, as attacking options for Devine.