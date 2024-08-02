Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish League legend Paul Heatley admits he’s delighted to “return to where it all started” after reversing his retirement decision to join Carrick Rangers.

The 37-year-old spent 12 years with Crusaders after leaving Carrick and established himself as one of the best Premiership players of his generation, scoring 214 goals and providing 138 assists for the Seaview outfit while winning three Irish League titles and a trio of Irish Cup crowns.

He had initially announced his retirement from football at the end of last season, rounding his Crues tenure out by helping them seal European qualification, but is now back at Carrick.

Heatley enjoyed a successful two-year spell with the Taylor’s Avenue outfit between 2011 and 2012, scoring the winning goal in the dying minutes of the 2011 Intermediate Cup final which secured a double alongside the Championship title – an impact which seen him named in the Greatest Ever Carrick Rangers XI in 2014.

Paul Heatley has joined Carrick Rangers. PIC: Carrick Rangers

“I am delighted to come back to where it all started and hopefully see out my career here, which would be really special for me personally,” Heatley told the club’s website. “The Club were perseverant but respectful in their approach and they were very keen from the start for me to come on board and return to where it all started – it’s fantastic for me to be able to do that full loop.”

Manager Stuart King added: “Paul is a massive signing that I’m sure will excite everyone at the Club. We were in the market for a winger and Paul has been the best winger in the Irish League for the last 10 years.

“I know a lot of clubs were chasing him after the news broke that he was reconsidering his retirement, so those from our Club who worked really hard behind the scenes to make this happen deserve massive credit.