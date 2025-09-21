Paul Heatley's 'massive thank you' as he continues recovery from head injury and celebrates special award
Heatley is now “recovering well at home” but required hospital treatment for concussion and his head wound during last weekend’s league game between Carrick Rangers and Bangor, following a collision with the perimeter wall at Taylors Avenue.
The game was abandoned and 38-year-old Heatley offered a recent update: “I'm recovering well at home, I'm still sore with 10 staples in the back of the head but, hopefully, the wound heals quickly,” he said. “I'm suffering from a little dizziness and a lack of focus with concussion but some rest and a little time will take care of all that.
"Massive thank you to everyone at Carrick Rangers for all their help and the wider footballing community for all the messages of support.”
Heatley secured the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association award in recognition of his role during Carrick’s unbeaten August.
“I’m humbled by the award,” said Heatley. “For me, it's not really my award...it's an award for the club and every player because I believe any of our starting 11 could have picked this award up.
“Danny Gibson has had a fantastic start, in particular - as well as Adam Lecky, Joe Crowe...I could continue to go through the team and not be surprised if any of the players were given this award.
“We have had a really good start to the season.
"To go through the opening month unbeaten, considering the investment in other clubs and full-time set-ups, is an incredible achievement.
"But it's only the beginning of the season.”
Glentoran's Shane McEleney was second in the running order, with Kieran Offord of Linfield listed third.