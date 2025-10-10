'People close to me were concerned': Former Irish League manager explains why time was right to leave beloved club

Former Dundela manager Stephen Gourley insists he knew the time was right to step away from his beloved club when dugout disappointments began taking a mental toll and filtering into everyday life.

Gourley is a Duns legend, amassing 436 appearances for the East Belfast outfit throughout a successful playing career before enjoying two spells in charge – the second of which began in 2023.

In his first season back, Gourley masterminded Dundela’s charge to the Championship summit and came within touching distance of sealing title glory before ultimately finishing four points behind champions Portadown.

That was followed by another top-six finish, but this term brought significant challenges with Dundela enduring a 10-game winless run at the start of their campaign.

Former Dundela manager Stephen Gourley. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

With Irish League management a pressurised and all-consuming position, the impact of negative results on a Saturday afternoon can follow you home, pondering every small decision and scenario which could have delivered different outcomes.

Gourley’s top priority, along with assistant manager Laurence Fyfe, was always doing best by Dundela, and it became clear that it was time to leave, departing the club last Sunday following a 3-0 defeat at Armagh City.

"We've been struggling since January, to be honest, and it was unknown territory for me in management,” he said. “When it starts to get to you mentally and emotionally, you're physically drained, it's time to think about the bigger picture, which isn't football.

"When it starts to impact your life outside of football, that's when you start to ask the question.

"People who are close to me were concerned, and people at the club as well. Laurence and the staff who were with me most of the time could see a difference.

"When things aren't going well, it seems to mount up. Football should be your release but it was making me worse. This felt like the right time.

"I spoke to the club a few times since the start of the season to see what was best for them. The only intention Laurence and I had was to do as best we could for Dundela.

"Everything was mounting up and that takes its toll on you unfortunately. It was time for a change and I wish the guys well.”

Few managers have a connection with their team like Gourley did – a former player and captain-turned-manager who had spent the best part of 25 years involved in life around the club.

While that gives greater fulfilment celebrating the highs, it also makes the lows much worse, feeling every emotion in a heightened sense.

That love for Dundela has provided a sense of motivation for Gourley every day since he first arrived, but is it possible to care too much?

"You're emotionally attached...is that the right thing for a football manager? I'm not sure,” he added. “Laurence and I are both Dundela men, we played there most of our days, and we both cared so much.

“Some people are able to go to a club, get a result or not on a Saturday, and it doesn't impact them the way it did to us. It was affecting the both of us...if we didn't care so much for the club it mightn't have.

"At the same time, I wouldn't change it. I did the best I could...the season we lost out on the league title in the split is the biggest killer, we're still gutted – we only needed two wins to win the league.

"We took Dundela to those heights on a small budget and there was a great buzz about the club. Hopefully some day they can get that back."

While Gourley admits there’s “a touch of sadness” to the situation, stepping away from the pressure cooker of management has allowed him to get some quality time back.

He’s speaking to the News Letter from the airport ahead of a weekend in Glasgow with friends (“it’s another Stevie G going for the Rangers job” he insists with a laugh) while he’ll now get to watch his son play too.

That break will certainly be welcomed after the toughest period of his managerial career and he has been taken aback by support from the Irish League football family.

"There's people who want to see you fail and the keyboard warriors, but I'm overwhelmed by the support from across the football community and I was touched by it,” he said. "You didn't actually think people cared as much, but they do because they know how consuming this is.

"People in football know it takes over, and it does. I have been involved with Dundela for 23 years...I love the club and I will always be there.

"Football is 24/7 and the higher you go, the more pressure there is. If it does start to impact you mentally...a couple of Premiership managers reached out to me and I'll be forever grateful for that.

"I'll take time, spend time with friends and go and watch some teams for guys in the division to help them out.