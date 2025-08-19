Portadown manager Niall Currie welcomes Rhys Annett (right) to Shamrock Park on loan. (Photo: Portadown FC)

Portadown boss Niall Currie believes the arrival of Rhys Annett on loan from Linfield “will add something completely different” to what they have at the top end of the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old will spend the season on loan at Shamrock Park after an agreement was made with his parent club Linfield.

Annett made his breakthrough into Irish League football at Dundela – under Currie’s management – before signing for the Blues in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Windsor Park, the striker has amassed 48 appearances and scored six times in the process.

Speaking to Portadown’s official website, Currie admits he is thrilled to link-up with the Newtownards native yet again.

"A big thank you to David Healy and of course Linfield,” he added.

“As everyone knows, I along with my backroom team have known Rhys for a few years and I gave him his Championship debut as a 16-year-old at Dundela so he was well ahead of his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s now been in the great environment of Linfield as a full time player for three years and they have extended his contract again which tells you what they think of him. He’s a natural finisher and will add something completely different to what we have.”

On the switch, Annett stated: “I’m delighted to be on board at Portadown and I’m looking forward to working with the staff again.