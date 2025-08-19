Portadown boss Niall Currie thrilled with loan capture of 'natural finisher' from Linfield
The 20-year-old will spend the season on loan at Shamrock Park after an agreement was made with his parent club Linfield.
Annett made his breakthrough into Irish League football at Dundela – under Currie’s management – before signing for the Blues in January 2023.
During his time at Windsor Park, the striker has amassed 48 appearances and scored six times in the process.
Speaking to Portadown’s official website, Currie admits he is thrilled to link-up with the Newtownards native yet again.
"A big thank you to David Healy and of course Linfield,” he added.
“As everyone knows, I along with my backroom team have known Rhys for a few years and I gave him his Championship debut as a 16-year-old at Dundela so he was well ahead of his time.
“He’s now been in the great environment of Linfield as a full time player for three years and they have extended his contract again which tells you what they think of him. He’s a natural finisher and will add something completely different to what we have.”
On the switch, Annett stated: “I’m delighted to be on board at Portadown and I’m looking forward to working with the staff again.
“I’m thankful to both Linfield and Portadown for this opportunity and I hope to show my full potential and have a successful season with the club.”