"We can look at our bench and we’re in that situation where we’ve competition for places.”

Portadown’s progress from “passive” to “blow your gaskets” after the break left boss Niall Currie beaming at Seaview success over Crusaders by 3-0.

​Ryan Mayse added to his recent run of fine form in front of goal by slotting home Eoghan McCawl’s measured defence-splitting pass for the Ports’ opening goal around the half-hour mark.

However, despite enjoying the upper hand over Crusaders, Currie revealed a sense of frustration across the first half over his players “reacting not pro-active”.

Currie’s half-time team talk offered his squad the freedom to “blow your gaskets” – an opportunity the Ports fully embraced.

Robbie Weir connects for Crusaders under pressure from Ahu Obhakhan, the Portadown striker who finished as one of three scorers at Seaview in a 3-0 away win. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Ahu Obhakhan pulled into space to collect Shay McCartan’s pass on 69 minutes before cutting back inside from the left-hand side of the penalty area and finding the net via the post.

Jonny Tuffey was alert to stop Luke Wilson’s drive from the edge of the box but Lewis MacKinnon reacted first to steer home the rebound and cement Portadown’s control over the Crues.

"I thought we were a wee bit passive in the first half, we were reacting not pro-active,” said Currie. "I think the last five minutes of the first half worried me a wee bit, we sat off and they were getting shots in from 25 yards as we weren’t pressing the ball.

"I told them at half-time ‘blow your gaskets’, we can’t be shadowing people just jogging out.

"Everything has to be done at a sprint and we were much better the second half.

"What pleased me today was our ball retention, our control of the game….we didn’t look out of sorts.

"The main thing that we want is to have everybody stay humble, stay together and pulling in the same direction.

“We’ve got a really good team spirit and all through pre-season we told them about resilience."

Now back negotiating top-flight hurdles following a swift return to senior football from relegation in 2023, Currie anticipates

"adversity” across the Premiership programme but is delighted with 12 points from eight games to date.

"We’re expected to fight it out in a relegation battle - and rightly so whenever you look at the other teams in this league - but we’ve acquitted well,” said Currie. "We’ve got a good big squad, a squad of game-changers.

"We got a good threat too…so we’re well-stocked.

"All the plaudits go to the players.

"We'll have adversity this season, absolutely...but what I'm seeing from the players at the minute is honesty.

"And we're not short of a few good players either.

"Long may it continue.

"Our backline and goalkeeper are very good, our midfield you could see we could change it as well.

"You’ve Gary Thompson running around in there like a Spring chicken and Eoghan McCawl who can play…so we had a nice blend.

"But then very blessed to have a Liam Mullan on the bench to come on and see the game out.

"Luke Wilson came on today…we over-loaded in midfield intentionally.