Portadown claim their NI Football Fund proposal scored 'higher than many of those progressing' while another Irish League club 'reviewing our options'

Portadown have said missing out on crucial money from the NI Football Fund is “shattering for the football club and local community” – and also claimed the goalposts were moved with certain bids favoured over others.

The Co Armagh club previously received planning permission from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to redevelop their Shamrock Park base, including the introduction of an artificial pitch alongside increasing capacity and creating a state-of-the-art training facility.

Portadown had hoped to avail of finances from the NI Football Fund to help turn that dream vision into reality, but they were a notable omission from the list of 20 clubs who have progressed to the next stage.

Eight clubs applied for Tier Three funding, which was for projects valued at over £6million, but only Cliftonville and Glentoran were successful.

Portadown's dream vision for Shamrock Park. (Photo by Portadown FC)

It’s understood Cliftonville’s project could cost around £11.8million while Glentoran’s stands at a whopping £28million as they look to totally revamp The Oval.

Portadown’s senior squad don’t currently train at Shamrock Park, making use of facilities in the local area, including the likes of Annagh United’s artificial pitch, and manager Niall Currie has previously spoken about how crucial redeveloping the stadium is for their future.

The Ports have claimed their bid scored higher than certain projects which will now undergo due diligence checks and admit it’s a bitter blow.

“Portadown Football Club welcomed the statement yesterday from Communities Minister Gordon Lyons,” the club posted. “The long-awaited process has promised on delivering the Northern Ireland Football Fund – something which we have all felt was long overdue.

"Its purpose in assisting and progressing clubs who are at the forefront of communities throughout the country.

“However, we as a club are bitterly disappointed to learn we have been unsuccessful in advancing to the next stage, this is devastating for our directors and supporters who have invested substantial time, money and effort in relation to our application.

“Our application was submitted with the understanding that the best scoring bids would receive funding based purely on score, in line with the same scoring matrix for all three strands and the guidance notes, with no reference made of a weighting towards any tier over another or bids with significantly lower scores being advanced ahead of bids with much higher scores.

“We are of the belief that our score was higher than many of those that have ended up progressing to the next stage which is shattering for the football club and especially the local community.

“We believe this decision was made after the bids were submitted and scored and thereby as a result has favoured some other bids. We will now review the outcome along with our options and will update supporters in due course.”

Coleraine have also stated their disappointment at being omitted from the list as they look to transform The Showgrounds into the North West Regional Stadium with a 6,000-8,000 capacity.