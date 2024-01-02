Portadown have announced four fresh signings to help the club’s bid for Playr-Fit Championship promotion.

Portadown have added to the squad with four January signings. (Photo by Portadown FC)

The club’s official website posted the following:

“Portadown Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jack Henderson, TJ Murray, Ciaran Dobbin & Jamie Browne.

“Jack Henderson (23) arrives at Portadown from Bangor after having previously been with Glentoran and Ballymena United.

“The midfielder has represented Northern Ireland at underage level and made his Premiership debut at the age of 18 for Glentoran before leaving Northern Ireland for William Carey Crusaders in Mississippi in 2019 and enjoying a successful period playing football in the States.

"He returned home in the summer of 2020 and signed for Bangor before joining Ballymena United in 2021 and returning to Clandeboye Road in July 2023.

"He has featured 21 times for Bangor this season in the Championship, scoring 2 goals.

“TJ Murray joins the Ports from Ballymena United (28) with the midfielder coming through the youth system at Linfield before going on to ply his trade at clubs including Warrenpoint Town, Carrick Rangers, Dundela and Ards.

"The Ballybeen native made the move to the Showgrounds in the summer 2023 and has made 6 appearances for Jim Ervin’s side.

"Attacking midfielder Ciaran Dobbin (25) joins the club from Dundela.

"Dobbin, who was at Ballymena United, Knockbreda and Ballyclare Comrades joined the Duns in the summer of 2022 and has made 15 appearances, scoring 2 goals for the Championship leaders this season.

"Rounding off this evening’s signings is Jamie Browne (23) with the forward signing from Dergview.

"The man from Strabane came through the ranks at Finn Harps before signing a senior deal with the East Donegal outfit in 2020.

“Jamie would find game time limited with Finn Harps and made the move to Dergview in 2021. He has made 20 appearances so far this season in the Championship, scoring 5 goals including the winner for Dergview against Ballinamallard United the week before Christmas which earnt him the accolade of Championship Player of the Week.”