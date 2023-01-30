Ondřej Mastný – who has represented the Czech Republic across the under 15, under 16, under 18 and under 19 age groups at international level – makes the move from the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for United in July 2018 after proving impressive across the youth ranks of homeland club Vysočina Jihlava.

Mastný was number one for United’s under 18s and helped the side reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 2020.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

Portadown currently sit bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership and face a relegation fight for the second successive season.

The Ports announced the signing with a statement including the following on the club’s official website: “No keeper made more than his eight appearances for United’s Under-23s in 2020/21 season and he started the following campaign on the bench for the visit of Leicester City in the Premier League 2 opener.

“In January 2020 Mastny travelled with the Manchester United first-team squad to Wolves for Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round draw due to the absence of David De Gea and participated in the goalkeepers’ warm-up and would follow that up by being involved in preparations for the 4-0 home trouncing of Norwich City a week later when Romero was unavailable through injury.

"He also was added to United’s Champions League squad for their opening Group H trip to Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020 where he joined Dean Henderson, David de Gea and veteran Lee Grant as then-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goalkeepers for the Champions League group stages.”

Mastný will be hoping to attract similar acclaim to Jacob Carney following the latter’s impressive form between the Ports posts having made a loan switch from United to Shamrock Park in January 2021.