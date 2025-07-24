Portadown star confident Niall Currie 'can get the best out of me' after extending stay
Teelan, who spent time with the County Armagh club as a teenager before going on to enjoy spells with Newry City and Crusaders, returned to the Ports in January.
The 22-year-old winger made an immediate impact, scoring three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, including in two league wins over Loughgall as Currie’s men narrowly missed out on a European play-off spot.
It’s a further boost for Portadown ahead of the new Premiership campaign kicking off next month after the summer arrivals of Jamie Rea, Alex Moore, Rayhaan Tulloch and Divin Isamala.
"We’re delighted James has committed for another season, he’s been a wonderful acquisition since we signed him in the window and has came back after our break flying,” said Currie. “He’s a game changer on his day and that’s what every team needs.”
Teelan enjoyed the best form of his senior career so far at Newry, netting 10 goals in 36 league appearances during the 2022/23 campaign to help The Showgrounds outfit preserve their top-flight status.
That return earned him a move to Crusaders, but he found opportunities limited at Seaview and spent the latter part of the 2023/24 season on loan at Carrick Rangers, scoring twice in the Premiership.
Teelan believes Ports chief Currie is the perfect person to unlock his potential and is excited for another season with the club.
"I am delighted to sign back for another year with Portadown as I really enjoyed my football last year and feel as though Niall can get the best out of me,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans this season as there is a real feel good factor at Shamrock Park at the minute.”
