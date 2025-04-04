Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​In a season of unexpected progress, Portadown head into the final four fixtures declaring “we won’t stop”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Promoted as Championship champions but tipped by many to face a relegation fight and risk of immediate second-tier return, Niall Currie’s Ports have instead hit the heights and enjoyed positions towards the top of the table before narrowly missing out on a top-six pre-split finish.

Now the opportunity for seventh and a potential European play-off spot stands as the final target – continuing this weekend away to Carrick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to give it a good go between now and the end of the season...as we have done,” said Portadown coach John McAllister on the club’s official social media platforms following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Glenavon. “The players, management and Gaffer (manager Niall Currie) have been speaking in there and we’ve gone to the well every single time throughout the season.

Portadown fans during the midweek Mid-Ulster derby date with Glenavon at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"That’s part of our identity and we won’t stop, we’ll just go right to the end of the season and give 100 per cent every game.

"We’ll give Portadown supporters something worth watching and a good honest shift and I know that’s all they want from us.”

The Ports trail Cliftonville by two points following that midweek Mid-Ulster derby draw at Shamrock Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always try to give an honest assessment...it was a real good honest derby between two teams not settling for the draw,” said McAllister of the shared spoils. "We were on top first half, we got our press and shape right...a bit of a difference to the way we set up, I thought that worked for us.

"To be fair, a grass pitch at this time of the season makes it hard for both teams to move it the way they want to but both teams were trying to stretch each other.

"You’ll look at the last couple of chances from our perspective and think what might have been...but all-in-all a draw probably a fair result.

"Over the course of the season we’ve had a few of those late great goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We keep going to the end, which is testament to the players.

"As the manager always says, he wants them to wring the shirt out and give every drop to the supporters and club...they did that.