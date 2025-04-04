Portadown 'we won't stop' message to fans for final Premiership push
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Promoted as Championship champions but tipped by many to face a relegation fight and risk of immediate second-tier return, Niall Currie’s Ports have instead hit the heights and enjoyed positions towards the top of the table before narrowly missing out on a top-six pre-split finish.
Now the opportunity for seventh and a potential European play-off spot stands as the final target – continuing this weekend away to Carrick Rangers.
"We’re going to give it a good go between now and the end of the season...as we have done,” said Portadown coach John McAllister on the club’s official social media platforms following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Glenavon. “The players, management and Gaffer (manager Niall Currie) have been speaking in there and we’ve gone to the well every single time throughout the season.
"That’s part of our identity and we won’t stop, we’ll just go right to the end of the season and give 100 per cent every game.
"We’ll give Portadown supporters something worth watching and a good honest shift and I know that’s all they want from us.”
The Ports trail Cliftonville by two points following that midweek Mid-Ulster derby draw at Shamrock Park.
“We always try to give an honest assessment...it was a real good honest derby between two teams not settling for the draw,” said McAllister of the shared spoils. "We were on top first half, we got our press and shape right...a bit of a difference to the way we set up, I thought that worked for us.
"To be fair, a grass pitch at this time of the season makes it hard for both teams to move it the way they want to but both teams were trying to stretch each other.
"You’ll look at the last couple of chances from our perspective and think what might have been...but all-in-all a draw probably a fair result.
"Over the course of the season we’ve had a few of those late great goals.
"We keep going to the end, which is testament to the players.
"As the manager always says, he wants them to wring the shirt out and give every drop to the supporters and club...they did that.
"On another day we maybe nick it and get the win.”