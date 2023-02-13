​Coming off three consecutive Danske Bank Premiership defeats to Coleraine, Larne and Linfield, the Shamrock Park outfit picked up a point in a 0-0 stalemate, but Currie thought they were good value for all three.

They had five shots on target but couldn’t find the desired breakthrough against a Ballymena side that have only conceded 13 in 13 home league matches this season.

It was a majorly-improved performance from the visitors and Currie has called for more of the same as they look to claw back an 11-point gap to 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

"We are hugely disappointed not to pick up three points,” he told WeArePortsTV. “We were brilliant today and the players gave their all. We fully deserved three points.

"We had the chances, we had a couple cleared off the line, Alberto (Balde) has a wonderful chance, Alan O'Sullivan was almost through.

"Sometimes it's hard to take but you can't be greedy. I'm over the moon with the players and thought we fully deserved three points.

"We want to be at our levels and that kind of intensity that was shown today and keep believing.

"When you lose football matches it hurts, but you have to have perspective and when you're playing teams like Glentoran, Larne and Linfield.

"We're not dead yet and we need to believe that. We're searching for miracles but I still think we have a massive chance.

"I think you can see the improvement in our team in regards to the level we are playing.

"We have them games ahead and there's no guarantee of anything but as long as we stay at that level and put in that kind of endeavour and performance.

"Our supporters just want honesty. We got that today and a totally committed performance with aggression."

Captain Patrick McNally is set to be sidelined for tomorrow’s trip to Cliftonville after picking up a hamstring injury.

