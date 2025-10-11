Coleraine went top of the Sports Direct Premiership table – but Ruaidhri Higgins vowed that nothing is decided in October.

Here’s what he had to say after goals from Will Patching and a brace from Matthew Shevlin sealed a 3-1 win at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"As you can imagine I’m delighted. I’m delighted with the application of the players and there was a steely determination in their eyes before the game and it transferred onto the pitch.

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins reflected on the 3-1 win at the Ballymena Showgrounds

"It’s always great to score so early and I thought we were really good with the ball in the opening period of the game.

"We dominated the ball and we got a great goal. They came into it slightly but we didn’t concede any chances and then Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) finishes off a great team goal.

“I think we get another incredible team goal just after half-time through outstanding football.

“Bar the goal, I don't think we gave up another chance in the game. When you see the likes of Glackin and Cooper and lads like that running so hard for the team, it gives you real hope.

SHEVLIN PRODUCING THE BUSINESS:

“I know that he got 20 goals last season, but for me, his biggest asset is how hard he works for the team and how selfless he is for the team.

"When he works as hard as he did today, it spreads throughout the group and you can't help but if you're looking at him working so hard, everyone else joins in.

"I feel that's his really, really brilliant attribute of his.”

TOP-OF-THE-TABLE:

“It's great but being top of the table in October means nothing. Honestly, absolutely nothing.

"People loved to see us getting beat last week at Bangor.

"People seemed to get a lot of satisfaction out of it in the football world around this league.