Preston North End set to take closer look at Irish League teenage sensation - but still face significant competition

Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Shay Reid is set for a week-long trial at Championship side Preston North End, starting on Sunday – but the race for his signature will be hotly-contested with a host of clubs showing interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old scored 51 goals across all competitions for the Reds’ U20s and U18 teams last season, topping the U20 Premiership Development League goalscoring charts after netting 23 times in 32 matches.

He also showed his sharpshooting prowess at U18 level, registering a further 21 goals across 25 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reid has been involved with Cliftonville’s senior squad during pre-season and marked his maiden outing by scoring in their 3-1 friendly win over second-tier Dundela at Solitude.

Shay Reid, pictured in action for Co Down at last summer's SuperCupNI, is attracting significant interest. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

He has since gained further experience, coming off the bench in Joe Gormley’s testimonial against League of Ireland outfit Derry City earlier this month – a fixture which helped with preparations for Cliftonville’s UEFA Conference League qualifying clash against St Joseph’s in Gibraltar which ended 2-2.

As the News Letter reported last month, Reid’s performances have attracted the attention of Preston and he will now spend a week with the Lancashire club as they continue monitoring the young striker ahead of making a potential move.

Reid has previously been on trial with Scottish giants Celtic, who are understood to still be interested, while the likes of Aberdeen, Luton Town and Wrexham are also admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager is a product of an impressive Cliftonville academy set-up which has produced an array of stars over recent years, including the likes of Sean Moore, who joined Premier League giants West Ham United in 2023, and Brentford-bound Coran Madden.