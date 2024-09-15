Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five years after breaking his leg for the second time – an injury from which medical professionals predicted he’d never be able to return – Barney Bowers proudly led Glentoran out in their 1992 Champions League clash against eventual winners Marseille and even collected what remains a prized possession...the shirt of German superstar Rudi Voller.

Having won the Irish League title the previous season, a feat which completed Bowers’ clean sweep that stood at 17 trophies across 14 years with his beloved Glens, Tommy Jackson’s side were pitted against the French giants, who had just signed World Cup winner Voller and ex-Real Madrid ace Rafa Martin Vázquez, adding to a team that already included the likes of Abedi Pele and Didier Deschamps.

Today marks 32 years to the day since Raymond Goethals’ side visited Belfast.

And Bowers, born underneath The Oval’s shadow in Park Avenue and can recall watching the famous Benfica tie as a youngster in 1967, walked out donning the captain’s armband for an experience which still ranks amongst his favourites.

Glentoran captain Barney Bowers before taking on Marseille in the Champions League. PIC: Glentoran FC

Predictably, Marseille ran out comfortable winners, picking up a 5-0 victory in the first leg and 8-0 aggregate triumph, before advancing to the final in Munich where they defeated Fabio Capello’s star-studded AC Milan.

Bowers had previously played in some epic European ties, including against PSG and Spartak Moscow, but admits there was something a bit different about the French champions.

"They were all internationals...they just moved the ball so quickly and their movement was unreal,” he recalls. “It was backs to the wall from the very start.

"They were all so comfortable on the ball and this was at a time when they started to sign Vazquez, Rudi Voller - it was probably a wee bit like what Real Madrid became like with the Galacticos. They were signing everybody from all over Europe and they blended so well together.

"These guys did, and went on to do, some amazing things. They'd a couple of World Cup winners in that team with Deschamps and Voller.

"Those two went on to manage their countries and Deschamps won the World Cup again and Voller was runner-up in 2002.

"The thing that really hit home to me was they were so down to earth...they went about their job and weren't disrespectful or anything."

While Bowers had taken a half-day off work from his job as a sales rep at a confectionery company – and was back in again the next morning – Marseille’s players were transported around on a private jet organised by owner Bernard Tapie.

Bowers was tasked with marking Voller from set-pieces and couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask for his shirt – a request which was accepted by the man who scored the opening goal after only four minutes and later provided an assist for Martin Vázquez.

"I got Rudi Voller's shirt which is fantastic,” he said. “We were standing at a corner in the second half and I was marking Voller and I said 'is there any chance of getting your shirt after the game?' and he said 'no problem'.

"After the game all the press and the teams went off and I thought I'd missed my chance to get his shirt, but he actually was standing at the top of the tunnel...he was a really humble guy.

"I told him I was sorry that I couldn't give him mine because we weren’t allowed to swap shirts but I don't think he was too concerned about not getting mine!"

To this day, Bowers still attends matches at The Oval, taking his spot alongside Jimmy Cleary and Don Leslie on the Sydenham End terraces.

And it’s that connection with the East Belfast outfit that gave him further pride representing his club on the European stage.

"I've been following Glentoran for 60 years,” he added. “To savour all the atmospheres of playing against the likes of Benfica and then to get to play in the Champions League was incredible.

"I would never have dreamt as a young boy that I could have done something like that and being captain that night as well was special.

"I've got some lovely photos with Deschamps and I was able to take my oldest son to the game as well. It was a fantastic experience."

Bowers, who spent three years at Derby County, departed The Oval in 1995 having played 524 times across competitions and as their European record appearance-maker.

Only a couple of serious injuries stopped him further adding to his already impressive tally and while he was told at 28 his football career was likely over, Bowers went on to play until he was nearly 40.

"I was a wee bit unlucky with injuries,” he said. “I broke my leg twice when I was playing for the Glens and I missed about three full seasons.

"The last injury I got was when I was 28 on New Year's Day down at Carrick. I was told I'd never play again, so to play on until nearly 40 was brilliant because the injuries were really bad.

"Five years after being told I wouldn't play again I was captaining the Glens against Marseille in the Champions League - that's something I'll always treasure."

GLENTORAN: Paterson, Neill, Lowry, Morrison, Devine, Bowers, Campbell, Mathieson, McCartney, Hillis, Kavanagh. Subs: Jameson, McCloskey, Saunders, McBride, Kelly,