RANKED: The Irish League Team of the Year - but you can only pick one player from each Premiership side

There have been many standout performers in Northern Ireland’s top-flight this term but rather naming a traditional Team of the Year, we’ve decided to put a twist on it: you can only pick one player from each side.
You have to be tactical with your effort...here’s our attempt!
1. Aaron McCarey (Portadown)
Aaron McCarey has played a big part in Portadown's solid return to life in the Premiership. The former Glentoran goalkeeper has kept 11 league clean sheets - only Linfield's David Walsh has more - Nathan Gartside and Jonny Tuffey are the two that have made more saves than his 107. Photo: David Maginnis
2. Luke McCullough (Carrick Rangers)
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland defender joined Carrick Rangers from Glentoran last summer and while the Taylors Avenue outfit are set to enter a play-off to preserve their Premiership status, they've kept 10 clean sheets - the same number as Larne, Crusaders and Coleraine. McCullough has made 32 league appearances, which is the most in a season since he was at Tranmere Rovers in 2018/19, and taken on captaincy. Photo: PACEMAKER BELAST
3. Barney McKeown (Glenavon)
Another summer signing that has taken on captaincy, Barney McKeown has made 31 Premiership appearances for Glenavon this season. The former Everton youngster has been impressive in the early stages of his Lurgan Blues career and will hope to build on a positive campaign. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Danny Amos (Glentoran)
Danny Amos made his first venture into the Irish League with Glentoran this season and has impressed. The 25-year-old has made 27 Premiership appearances, scored four goals and developed a reputation for set-piece mastery. According to Sofascore, he has been the best non-Linfield performer in the league this season. Photo: David Maginnis
