RANKED: Who have been the 11 best Irish League performers so far this season according to data?

1 . Joel Cooper (Coleraine, Average Match Rating: 8.30)

The reigning Premiership Player of the Year, Joel Cooper has settled quickly into life at Coleraine following his summer move from Linfield. He has scored three goals in his first five league games and has also completed a league-high 34 dribbles - Crusaders' Elliot Dunlop comes next on 24. Nobody has had more shots on target either than Cooper (nine) while he also tops categories including key passes and duels won. It has been a stunning start and if he continues, the Bannsiders will certainly be considered strong contenders. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press