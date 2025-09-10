RANKED: Who have been the 11 best Irish League performers so far this season according to data?

At the bottom, Glenavon have endured a difficult beginning, losing all six matches to date, while reigning Irish Cup kings Dungannon Swifts got off the mark at Mourneview Park last weekend.
In each Premiership fixture, Sofascore provides every player with a match rating out of 10 and averages their scores across the season, giving their suggestions for who have been the top domestic performers.
Here, we take a look at the 11 players they feel have enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign.
NOTE: Players have had to feature in at least four matches to qualify and data is for Premiership only.
1. Joel Cooper (Coleraine, Average Match Rating: 8.30)
The reigning Premiership Player of the Year, Joel Cooper has settled quickly into life at Coleraine following his summer move from Linfield. He has scored three goals in his first five league games and has also completed a league-high 34 dribbles - Crusaders' Elliot Dunlop comes next on 24. Nobody has had more shots on target either than Cooper (nine) while he also tops categories including key passes and duels won. It has been a stunning start and if he continues, the Bannsiders will certainly be considered strong contenders. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
2. Marcus Kane (Glentoran, Average Match Rating: 7.65)
Glentoran captain Marcus Kane is showing no signs of slowing down and has played a key role in helping Declan Devine's side charge to the Premiership's summit with an unbeaten run of six matches. While the Glens have kept five clean sheets, Kane also provided an assist for Jordan Stewart against Carrick Rangers and made six clearances in Saturday's win over Ballymena United. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
3. Mark Randall (Larne, Average Match Rating: 7.54)
Mark Randall has started in all five of Larne's Premiership matches this season, scoring twice in last month's 4-0 win over Portadown. He has made seven key passes - only five players have more - and been a key figure as Gary Haveron's side put together a four-game unbeaten run. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
4. Danny Gibson (Carrick Rangers, Average Match Rating: 7.48)
Carrick have enjoyed a superb start to the new Premiership season and Gibson's form has played a big part in it. He's rated as the top striker across the first month, scoring three goals, including twice in a dramatic victory over Crusaders. He is currently converting 30% of his shots - no striker has a better rate than Gibson at this stage. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press