Record-breaking crowds attend SuperCupNI tournament as full focus has already started for next year
From Sunday, July 27 to Friday, August 1, the tournament brought together 62 elite boys’ and girls’ teams from across the globe, with over 60,000 fans attending over 150 matches contested by more than 1,200 of the brightest young players across five age groups.
Hosted across Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid and East Antrim, the week kicked off in style with an Opening Ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds attended by 2,500 fans and officially opened by Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley MBE.
The tournament was graced with the presence of former Manchester United heroes Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, with ex-Northern Ireland internationals Stuart Dallas, Corey Evans, Steve Lomas and Keith Gillespie also in attendance.
Speaking after the curtain was brought down on the week, Victor Leonard, Chairperson of SuperCupNI, said: “This has been one of the most memorable tournaments in our 42-year history. We welcomed record breaking crowds, witnessed outstanding football across all five age groups and celebrated the exceptional organisation required to deliver an event of this scale and prestige.
“The commitment of our volunteers, partners and host councils continues to define what makes the Budget Energy SuperCupNI one of the world’s leading youth football competitions.
“We are especially proud of how the tournament brings communities together, inspires young players and attracts global attention to Northern Ireland. The energy, passion and professionalism shown this week, both on and off the pitch, has been exceptional.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to our volunteers, whose dedication is the heartbeat of this tournament, and to our key partners, especially title sponsor Budget Energy, for helping us raise the bar once again.
As we reflect on an unforgettable week, our focus now shifts to 2026. Interest in the tournament continues to grow and we look forward to delivering another world class edition next summer.”
BOYS’ PREMIER SECTION WINNERS & AWARDS
Trophy Winners
Cup Final: Southampton
Globe Final: Ichifuna (Japan)
Vase Final: Co. Londonderry
Bowl Final: Co. Armagh
Sporting Award: Ichifuna
Individual Awards
Player of the Tournament: Bobby Martin (Southampton)
Golden Boot: Luke Fleming (Co. Londonderry)
Bertie Peacock Award (County Player): Liam Kelly (Co. Londonderry)
BOYS’ JUNIOR SECTION WINNERS & AWARDS
Trophy Winners
Final: Co. Antrim
Globe Final: Blackburn Rovers
Vase Final: Co. Londonderry
Bowl Final: Crewe Alexandra
Sporting Award: Plymouth Argyle
Individual Awards
Player of the Tournament: Jack McGill (Bohemians)
Golden Boot: Ty Livesey (Blackburn Rovers)
Bertie Peacock Award (County Player): Michael Mulholland (Co. Antrim)
BOYS’ MINOR SECTION WINNERS & AWARDS
Trophy Winners
Final: Cliftonville
Globe Final: Leeds United
Vase Final: Loughgall
Bowl Final: Ross County
Sporting Award: IDA Bermuda
Individual Awards
Player of the Tournament: Noor Obeid (Al Jazira Club)
Golden Boot (Joint Winners): Keagan O’Connor (Cliftonville) & Abdul Fawaz-Ayomiposi (Shamrock Rovers)
GIRLS’ PREMIER SECTION WINNERS & AWARDS
Trophy Winners
Final: Shamrock Rovers
Globe Final: Manchester United
Vase Final: Northern Ireland
Bowl Final: North East Rush (USA)
Sporting Award: Finn Harps
Individual Awards
Player of the Tournament: Mia Murtagh (Shamrock Rovers)
Golden Boot: Summer Hadfield (Manchester United)
GIRLS’ JUNIOR SECTION WINNERS & AWARDS
Trophy Winners
Final: Manchester United
Globe Final: Larne
Vase Final: FC United
Sporting Award: Surf Select
Individual Awards
Player of the Tournament: Eva Bold (Manchester United)
Golden Boot: Daisy Booth (Manchester United)
COUNTY AWARDS WINNERS
Bertie Peacock Award – Junior County Player: Michael Mulholland (Co. Antrim)
Bertie Peacock Award – Premier County Player: Liam Kelly (Co. Londonderry)
David McClarty County Award: County Antrim
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.