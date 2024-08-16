Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhyss Campbell’s first Coleraine goal helped Dean Shiels earn his maiden victory as Bannsiders boss in a dramatic 4-2 derby triumph over Ballymena United.

Campbell previously worked with Shiels at Dungannon Swifts and having been brought to the County Londonderry club on a three-year contract this summer, the 25-year-old has already made a significant impact, striking a decisive blow in the 79th minute.

Coleraine made a dream start as Jack Scott blasted home from close range after Campbell’s wicked initial effort came back off the woodwork before Johnny McMurray’s first Premiership goal since Boxing Day – which was against the same opposition – ensured the teams entered the break on level terms.

In an action-packed beginning to the second-half, Scott turned from scorer to provider in the 53rd minute after his pass found Jamie Glackin in acres of space in the Ballymena box with the midfielder blasting beyond Sean O’Neill, but he turned from hero to villain within the space of seconds as the 29-year-old was shown a straight red card by Keith Kennedy for an altercation with Caolan Loughran.

Rhyss Campbell celebrates his goal. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

That incident earned the Sky Blues a penalty which Ben Kennedy, signed from Crusaders earlier this month, calmly slotted past Rory Brown to restore parity in a heated affair.

Coleraine were able to recompose themselves after that double blow and showed character to go ahead for the third time – Campbell pouncing from a corner before Matthew Shevlin scored in the dying seconds as Shiels marked his first home match in charge by picking up three points.

Shiels made two changes to the team that drew 1-1 against Dungannon Swifts last weekend with Graham Kelly and Jamie McGonigle replaced by Dean Jarvis and Ciaron Harkin while Kym Nelson was back in the ranks for Jim Ervin’s side alongside McMurray.

Josh Carson, who is reportedly set to serve a three-match ban for a retrospective red card after a challenge on Linfield’s Ethan McGee last weekend, was one of three players in the Ballymena starting line-up that joined from Coleraine this summer.

The hosts took an early lead through ex-Linfield star Scott, who reacted fastest in the Ballymena box after Campbell’s stunning shot from distance came back off O’Neill’s post.

Ballymena’s first meaningful attempt on goal came through Calvin McCurry – the striker who scored the winner in last season’s play-off triumph over Institute – as the 22-year-old swung instinctively at the ball after good work from McMurray.

New signing Kennedy then tested Brown with a dipping free-kick and was influential once again moments later, providing the cross from which McMurray was able to find space to flick home an equaliser.

The second-half brought with it extra drama and incident – Glackin’s equaliser was quickly followed by an altercation with ex-Loughgall defender Loughran in Coleraine’s box barely two minutes later before Kennedy displayed calm to strike from the spot.

Harkin, who has returned to the Showgrounds on a loan deal from Derry City, thought he’d restored Coleraine’s lead in the 67th minute, but it was chalked off due to offside.