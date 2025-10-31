Rodney McAree determined to make Stangmore Park a fortress after fine Dungannon Swifts home run

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree wants to make Stangmore Park a fortress once again after winning four consecutive Premiership matches on home turf ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crusaders – the last team to beat them in Co Tyrone.

A dismal start to the season, which consisted of five straight league losses, is certainly in Dungannon’s rear view mirror with McAree’s men since showing the sort of form which lay the platform for last term’s historic success.

Across the last five Premiership matches played by each team, none have collected more points than the Swifts (12) with their only blip a 4-0 defeat away at table-topping Coleraine.

That run has included home victories over full-time powers Glentoran – Dungannon became the first team to beat the Glens this season – and high-flying Larne with the Swifts now back in the Premiership’s top-half.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Last season, only runaway champions Linfield (48) collected more points at their own ground amongst top-six teams than Dungannon (33), and McAree wants his side to make the most of home advantage once again.

The Swifts lost each of their opening three league matches at Stangmore Park this term, but haven’t suffered defeat since a 3-0 loss at the hands of Crusaders on September 13.

That was the setback which ultimately sparked a resurgent run, while the Crues arrive sitting above only Glenavon – Declan Caddell’s men are seven points better off than the basement club.

"It's a great place to play, it's a great pitch,” said McAree. "Earlier on this season, we lost games here and were very disappointed with it.

"We had to get back to winning here. My wife keeps telling me that it's a fortress...we have to try and get back to that. We enjoy playing here, it suits how we're trying to play.”

Dungannon were able to immediately bounce back from their defeat at Coleraine with last weekend’s 1-0 triumph over Glenavon – something which McAree was delighted to see.

"Massively (pleased),” he added. “At Coleraine, we were disappointed with the goals that we conceded.

"We contributed towards all of them. Against Glenavon, we tried to restrict that. We put ourselves under a little bit of pressure at times too.