Rodney McAree: Dungannon Swifts players have put me in position for Manager of the Year nomination

While Rodney McAree’s name will be the one amongst Manager of the Year nominations at Saturday’s NIFL Football Awards, the Dungannon Swifts boss has hailed a collective team effort – and would still much prefer to be celebrating group success over personal accolades come the end of this season.

After guiding Dungannon to their first top-half Premiership finish in 15 years and into only a second-ever Irish Cup final, McAree is up for the top managerial prize alongside Linfield’s David Healy, Bangor boss Lee Feeney and Warrenpoint Town chief Gary Boyle.

The Swifts successfully broke the mould of the top-six – Linfield, Larne, Glentoran, Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine had occupied those positions for each of the last five seasons – and did so in some style with only the Blues and Bannsiders scoring more pre-split goals.

Compared to this time last term, Dungannon have collected 10 more points and won five more matches, but McAree insists their achievements are down to a wider contribution.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It's nice and it reflects that we have had a good season,” said McAree. “I certainly wouldn't be up for the award if it wasn't for the group of players I've been working with this season.

"They've put me in that position.

"If you told me I didn't win the award on Saturday night but we win the Irish Cup I'd be absolutely ecstatic and I'd settle for that! It would be nice to get both.

"It's a pat on the back being nominated for the award but it's massively down to everybody around the changing room."

Former Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King, who battled with Dungannon for the final European play-off spot last season, previously stated he feels McAree should win the prize.

"Rod definitely is (Manager of the Year),” said King. “It has been the first time in years that a team has broken into the top-six.

"For Rod to get Dungannon into the top-six, the final of an Irish Cup, that's remarkable and they aren't finished yet.

"David Healy is unbelievable and what he has done at Linfield is outstanding, but I think Rodney deserves Manager of the Year for how much he has improved the club.

"It's on the stature of the clubs...Linfield is one of the biggest clubs in Ireland and with the greatest of respects Dungannon aren't one of the biggest clubs in the Irish League.

"He has done so well with the resource and what he has at that football club.

"When we were fighting for seventh last season, Dungannon won all five games in the split and we had to win four to get seventh.

"He has carried it on from then and they've been outstanding. I have done quite a few of their games (as BBC analyst) and they've been phenomenal.

"They are really good on the ball and also have real pace and threat up top.