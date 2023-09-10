Watch more videos on Shots!

Ben Gallagher put the Swifts ahead after only 11 seconds, dancing through the Lurgan Blues defence before rifling a shot into the bottom corner, but that advantage lasted just five minutes as Jackson Nesbitt pounced on an error from goalkeeper Niall Morgan to score his first goal since switching Bourneview Mill for Mourneview Park earlier this summer.

Niall Owens’ half-time introduction changed the course of proceedings with the speedster providing assists for both Thomas Maguire’s debut league goal and Matthew Lusty’s strike which ultimately killed the game.

​There had been positives signs for the County Tyrone outfit at the start of McAree’s second tenure with dramatic draws against champions Larne and Coleraine, but the former Glentoran boss says getting a first win on the board was crucial.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"It’s massive,” he said. “All I wanted to do when I came back was win games of football for Dungannon Swifts – this is my club.

"I came back because I wanted to be successful for the club and I wanted the club to be successful.

"This win has taken a bit too long for me coming around.

"We had opportunities before where we could have gotten a win but it has taken to now and we’re going to enjoy it.

"You do (feel pressure). I stated to the players that we have to win and I felt as though if we didn’t get a win today our next match is Glentoran and you start looking at where that win might come from.

"I put that pressure on myself and don’t need anyone else to do it – I understand.

"It’s our seventh game and we have to get more points on the board and these three points will be a start.”

Seven of Dungannon’s 10 league goals prior to this encounter had been scored after the 70th minute – with five netted in the 90th or extra time – but Gallagher bucked that trend to hand the Swifts their first lead of the season.

McAree was delighted to strike early but felt his side lacked energy up to half-time – and was tempted to make the match-defining substitutions even earlier than he did.

"We started very well and created a goal straight from kick-off and then all of a sudden we conceded a very poor first goal when we’d been decent in the first five minutes,” he added. "I felt we were lucky to get in at half-time 1-1.

"Niall Owens coming on impacted the game massively and Adam Glenny did very well.

“If I had been pushed a wee bit more I would have made more substitutions to be honest.

"I felt coming in to the game we had an opportunity and I thought we were going to let that opportunity pass us by.