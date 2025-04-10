Rodney McAree knows 'there will be a lot of clubs interested' in Dungannon Swifts' star striker but wants to retain top talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rodney McAree knows Dungannon Swifts’ success this season means many of his players will attract significant interest, especially the likes of John McGovern, but hopes he can keep hold of his top talent as the club look to continue building.

McGovern arrived at Stangmore Park ahead of this season from Newry City and has been mightily impressive, scoring 17 goals across all competitions as Dungannon secured their first top-six Premiership finish in 15 years alongside reaching the Irish Cup final.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with some of Northern Ireland’s biggest clubs – McAree tried to sign McGovern during his time in charge of Glentoran – and the Swifts chief expects many more will be paying close attention after the striker’s special season.

"He has been brilliant,” said McAree. “He wasn't actually playing at Newry towards the end of last season, which was a bit of a surprise to me.

Dungannon Swifts striker John McGovern celebrates with manager Rodney McAree earlier this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I said before he's someone I wanted to sign when I was at Glentoran but I couldn't prise him away at that stage.

"I've managed to get him to Dungannon and as much as it has been a great move for us bringing him, it has been a great move for John too.

"He has put himself in the shop window and there will be a lot of clubs looking at him and interested in him.

"He's a grounded kid, a good lad and he's fully focused on what he wants to achieve this season with us.

"There'll be no real talk or mention of anything else until the season is over."

Dungannon have lost some of their star players over recent years to Linfield with Darragh McBrien departing for Windsor Park in 2023 after scoring eight Premiership goals during the 2021/22 campaign before Ethan McGee joined him in January 2024.

Full-back Adam Glenny, who recently signed a new contract, has also attracted attention after impressing this term, but McAree hopes potentially securing European football could help set a platform for future success.

If McAree’s men win the Irish Cup next month, they’ll go directly into the second round of UEFA Conference League qualifying, banking a minimum of €350,000.

"I'd love to keep hold of them all,” added McAree. “Last season we lost Ethan McGee to Linfield and that's coming off a mediocre season for us.

"The season before we lost Darragh McBrien...Dungannon Swifts at this moment in time are always going to lose their best players unfortunately, especially the younger ones.

"When we do lose one it's about us finding the next one and trying to keep it going. We have done well and there will be interest in our players.

"It (Europe) would help us in holding on to what we have and adding to what we have so we can challenge ourselves to go again.

"Europe is brilliant but it can depend where you have to travel to and how much expense it'll cost...there's good money in Europe but it's not a fortune.